A bill targeting Russia with major new sanctions is gaining momentum in the U.S. Senate after a key Republican senator indicated Tuesday that President Donald Trump is now on board.

“We’re moving,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, the bill’s author and a notorious neocon warmonger and Russia hater.

Graham said Trump “told me it’s time to move so we’re going to move.”

According to an article by Politico, Senator Graham joined Senate Majority Leader John Thune, another flaming neocon, along with other Republican senators in signaling a scheduling announcement for the bill later this week. That could set up the long-stalled bill to come to the floor later this month.

The sudden burst of momentum, according to Politico, comes after Trump publicly suggested Tuesday he was seriously looking at the sanctions bill after he aired bitter frustrations with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to enter peace talks with Ukraine.

Trump is demanding a ceasefire. Putin, who is winning the war, does not.

Graham said, “I’m confident the president is ready for us to act.”

Trump, meanwhile, has indicated Tuesday while fielding questions from reporters that he may have a “big surprise” ready for Vladimir Putin and Russia if Putin doesn’t return to the negotiating table.

And this surprise involves more than just economic sanctions.

There are all sorts of reports on Russian Telegram channels that Ukraine is preparing a major drone and missile attack on Moscow, and it could come as early as July 12. It could include up to 1,000 drones and ballistic missiles, including Neptune missiles and British Storm Shadow missiles. An attack of this magnitude could only be conducted with Western targeting data, something sure to rustle Putin’s feathers. The Russian leader has said many times that the use of Western-provided ballistic missiles on Russian territory would be seen as an attack not just by Ukraine but by Kiev’s Western backers.

If these reports are true, it would mark a continuing Trump pattern that we’ve seen in recent weeks. He basically lays down an ultimatum to a foreign country, do what he wants or be bombed. He did it with Iran. Now he’s apparently ready to do the same with Russia.

Here’s the problem: Russia isn’t Iran. Russia isn’t working on nuclear weapons, nor does Russia have one or two such weapons, it has a massive nuclear arsenal, the largest of any country on Earth. To dish out the same type of humiliating ultimatum to the leader of Russia as was done to the mullahs of Iran, would be seen as the ultimate disrespect of Russia’s sphere of influence. It could invite the start of World War III.

Russia is preparing for the coming attack by practicing regional internet shut-downs.

See video below by Nate Polson, operator of the Canadian Prepper YouTube site, for an excellent explanation of why a country about to be attacked might want to shut down its internet. The first 10 minutes of the video are critical.

