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Julie McRae's avatar
Julie McRae
3h

I appreciate your analysis Leo but have to say I'm beginning to sense more than a whiff of anti-Israel sentiment. Especially comments to the effect that Israel "refuses to cease hostility toward Lebanon" ( i.e. israel refuses to stop defending itself) and " with friends like Israel, who needs enemies". How quickly some forget October 7th.

The MOU , which subordinates Israel, reminds me of those who cast lots for Jesus' clothes.

A spiritual war, like no other, is upon us and whether we like it or not, we're all in it.

I pray for our discernment amidst deception. This includes separating manipulated and misguided leadership from the real lives of humans caught up in it all.

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Bowman's avatar
Bowman
5h

The only deal this is great for is Trumps large orange ass

Made deal because oil reserves all time low

And not enough missles left !!!

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