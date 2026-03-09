Some Americans are starting to wise up and figure it out: The most effective way of predicting what is coming next under the current administration of President Donald J. Trump is to listen to what he says and expect the opposite to take place.

Trump said he would be the “Peace President.” He has unleashed more war, death and economic destruction than the world has seen in decades, and it’s likely only going to get worse. He’s just gotten started. So it’s time for a hard dose of reality to refute the nonstop lies coming out of this administration.

Trump said on Feb. 25, three days before the war with Iran started, that if Iran failed to accept the demands of his one-sided peace deal, then not to worry because a war with Iran would be quick and “something easily won.” It’s proving to be the exact opposite, something tough and protracted, without an exit ramp or even a clear explanation of what victory would look like, other than “unconditional surrender” by the Iranian regime, something that will likely never happen after Trump assassinated the Ayatollah and made it a religious war against all of Shia Islam. This war is turning out to be so difficult, in fact, that Trump is said to be now considering the insertion of ground troops. Lt. Col Daniel Davis (retired) is among those predicting that if Trump does approve a major ground invasion of Iran, it will result in a bloodbath for the Americans . Davis notes that Trump even called Russian President Putin today, March 9, to ask him for help ending the war with Ukraine, likely because the Iran war is going so poorly. Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt wouldn’t even rule out reinstituting the military draft . Watch below:

After announcing his Gaza peace plan last fall, Trump said the world was about to see a period of “eternal peace” in the Middle East , and he was going to personally usher it in through his newly created “Board of Peace,” which of course turned out to be complete quackery.

Trump said Sunday, March 8, that dramatically rising gasoline prices brought on by his war against Iran would be “a small price to pay,” and that “only fools” would worry about such inconvenient facts like being unable to afford to drive our cars. Gas prices have already spiked up about 30 percent and I predict that if the war continues for another few weeks, we could see prices in the $5 to $7 range. Even if the war were to end in the next few days, the oil infrastructure of the entire Gulf region lies in ruins and could take months to get back up to full speed. But Trump lives in another world, stating in his Sunday post that: “Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” before noting, “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!” But wait a minute, I seem to remember Trump saying after his June 2025 bombing of Iran that the country’s nuclear program had been “obliterated.”

Trump was asked about our munitions stocks last week and said not to worry, that America has the ability to fight Middle East wars “forever” because we have “virtually unlimited” supplies of weapons and munitions . This is another preposterous statement that has been exposed as a complete fiction by learned military analysts like Davis, Col. Douglas MacGregor and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.

Trump said on Sunday that the 171 murdered school girls, between the ages of 7 and 12, killed by a cruise missile strike on their school in Southern Iran on Day One of the war, was Iran’s fault. Iran did it. Their missiles are known for having problems with “accuracy,” he said. This is unsupported by any evidence. The signature of the missile strongly suggests it was a U.S. Tomahawk missile that hit the school.

Trump said Iranian troops and police must “lay down their arms and surrender or face certain death.” He said any new leader would have to be acceptable to the United States and him personally, adding “We want them to have a good leader. We have some people who I think would do a good job.” Truth is, most Iranians will fight to the death, even if they don’t like the current Islamic regime, against Americans, Israelis or any other foreign attack force. This is common sense, and no different here in America. Whether we loved or loathed our current government, we would fight to the bitter end defending our soil against a foreign invader claiming to know what’s best for us.

The same level of deception that Trump and his handlers/enablers use to describe the war situation has been applied to the U.S. economy. Trump says things have never been better for Americans financially, that we have entered a new Golden Age of peace and prosperity. I’m not sure what Americans he’s referring to but they certainly aren’t those in the working class. The jobs report that came out last Friday showed a loss of 92,000 jobs in February, when economists, apparently under Trump’s spell of false optimism, had predicted a gain of some 55,000 jobs. But maybe the billionaires and multi-millionaires are doing well, I don’t know.

This is a man completely untethered from reality and his administration seems to feed his ignorance, giving him false reports so he actually believes some of his own lies about how great things are going under his leadership.

The truth is, Trump is faltering badly and is losing public support. His unprovoked war of choice against Iran isn’t going well, and the economy, already in bad shape before he launched the war, is only going to suffer more because of the direction this war is taking. All the Iranian regime has to do is survive the U.S.-Israeli bombing assault in order to frustrate Trump and prevent him from somehow selling America’s latest foreign misadventure as a victory.

As one military analyst noted in a post to X:

“Until the Strait of Hormuz is open, and shipping is back to Feb 27 levels, WE ARE LOSING. Even if we carpet bomb Teheran into a giant Gaza or Dresden.”

That may not stop Trump from trying to simply declare victory at some point. But unless the mullahs are gone from power and the strait is fully safe for shipping, I don’t think most Americans will buy it that the “world is a safer place” thanks to Donald Trump.

If we get several months into this war and the Iranian regime is still clinging to power and able to disrupt the flow of oil, I believe the more likely scenario is that the current Israeli regime would resort to a nuclear attack against Iran. This would be disastrous, but I really think it’s more preferable to the madmen in Washington than admitting to the world that America is limited in its ability to topple governments of countries its leaders don’t like.

Either way, this will cause Trump to lose face, lose credibility with both allies and enemies worldwide, and of course he will lose the midterms badly and face immediate impeachment.

Trump finds himself in this precarious situation because he chose to believe the wrong people about Iran. Trump listened to fake patriots like Lindsey Graham and others in the neocon wing of his party, rather than true patriots and America-firsters like Rand Paul, Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene. He listened to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and certain religiously motivated folks like U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who believe now is the perfect time for Israel to expand its territorial reach by attacking and destroying several Middle Eastern countries, including Syria, Yemen and Iran, by any means necessary.

According to Russia-expert and geopolitical analyst Andrei Martyanov, the Trump administration also listened to a group of dissident Iranians living in the West, who provided a distorted view of the country and its government. It was weak and ripe for a fall, they said.

“They rely upon on all kinds of dissidents and opposition people who tell them what they wanted to hear and they want to believe this fairytale about Iran. And obviously they do not understand the chain of succession,” he said.

Martyanov went on to describe Trump’s handlers/enablers, saying, “these people are stupid, OK? They operate only on the basis of their lobbyists and the donor class who controls Trump and his administration.”

Trump himself “is a primitive man,” he said. “He’s never read a book in his life. He doesn’t understand what he is dealing with. And so, the result is that the United States now is in for a long run while having no resources. And they begin to lie, and they begin to project their panic in the White House and in the Pentagon too.”

You can watch the full interview with Martyanov in the video below.

Trump will pay for all his ignorance and arrogance and for having believed all of the wrong people, from Israel’s prime minister, to Iranian dissidents who haven’t lived in the country in decades, to neocon politicians motivated by unbridled greed and bloodlust. His presidency will go down in history as the worst, most destructive force ever to take over America.

Trump, as I’ve said in previous articles and nobody wanted to believe me, is first and foremost a destroyer. He was likely put in his position by globalist-elitist billionaires for that very purpose, to create chaos and destroy what’s left of the old world order, to provide a blank slate from which the elites will bring in their Great Reset, a terrifying digital gulag built to achieve 24/7 surveillance of every individual in a greatly depopulated world. As the old Illuminati saying goes, “Out of chaos comes order.”

The only surprise is the extent to which Trump seems willing to play the role of destroyer, showing he is agreeable to destroying even his own presidency and legacy.

Share