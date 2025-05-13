President Donald Trump has agreed to a $600 billion investment deal with Saudi Arabia that also includes $20 billion in Saudi investment in AI data centers in the United States and billions more in arms shipments to Saudi Arabia.

“President Trump is the dealmaker in chief, and he has once again secured a historic deal that strengthens America’s economic dominance and global influence,” the White House said in a public statement, adding that the investment will build “economic ties that will endure for generations to come.”

The investment will initially focus on deals that strengthen the energy sector, the military-industrial complex, technology and artificial intelligence, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals.

After his meeting with Muhammed Bin Salman (MBS), the crown prince of the Saudi kingdom, the White House also announced it has agreed to drop economic sanctions against the new Turkish-backed Sunni Islamic caliphate in Syria, a jihadi regime that has slaughtered thousands of Christians and Alowite religious minorities since shooting its way into power a few months ago.

This is all being “celebrated” by the White House.

“The deals celebrated today are historic and transformative for both countries and represent a new golden era of partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia,” the White House said. “From day one, President Trump’s America First Trade and Investment Policy has put the American economy, the American worker, and our national security first.”

The Trump administration also announced that the two countries signed the largest military arms agreement in history, totaling $142 billion, providing Saudi Arabia with air force advancement and space capabilities, air and missile defense, maritime and coastal security, border security and land forces modernization, and information and communication systems.

Included in the deal is the Saudi company DataVolt investing $20 billion in AI data centers and energy infrastructure in the United States. Another Saudi firm, Shamekh IV Solutions, LLC, will invest $5.8 billion, including in a Michigan high-capacity IV fluid facility.

A slew of U.S.-based transnational corporations, including Google, Oracle, Salesforce, and Uber, have committed to investing $80 billion in “cutting-edge transformative technologies” in both the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Whenever companies like this talk about “cutting edge transformative technologies,” you can count on the fact that it will mean more control over our lives.

When you look at that list of corporate titans, Trump is enriching and empowering literally some of the most evil and oppressive forces in the world today, along with the Islamic terror center of Saudi Arabia.

This is what it boils down to now for American foreign policy: Shiite Muslim countries = bad. Sunni Muslim countries = good.

The world is divided into two camps, Russia-China-North Korea and the Shiite Muslim world, against the US-Canada-Europe-Israel-Australia-Japan and the Sunni Muslim world. At some point, they will go at each other in World War III. India, a military power in its own right, tries to play both sides but appears to be more aligned with the Russians.

The end goal is basically the same no matter which side emerges the victor.

AI, robots and “augmented” humans will replace us all in a global technocracy, but you need smart people to write the codes for the emerging digial slave state. Most of the programmers will likely be foreign. The vast majority of American workers, both white- and blue-collar types, will be worse off. That’s why Trump’s tech partners, men like Elon Musk and Sam Altman, often talk about universal basic income as the wave of the future.

What has Saudi Prince MBS been promised privately, I wonder, for helping to underwrite the expansion of AI for the future digital slave state? What sweeteners were thrown into the pot besides just weapons and money? Was he promised a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict? Was he promised that the U.S. will not crack down on the growing Muslim enclaves in America, such as EPIC City in Plano, Texas?

I also find it interesting that on the same day Trump announces this massive deal with Saudi Arabia, gasoline prices surged overnight by 20 cents a gallon, at least here in the greater Atlanta metro area where I live.

I also find it interesting that Trump has focused so much of his energy in the first four months of his administration on deals with other countries, while expending so little of his political capital on making much-needed reforms here at home. I am not as impressed with his “deals” with foreign nations as I am with him fulfilling his promises to give us a massive tax cut and shut down the Department of Education and IRS. He also needs to shut down the ATF and disarm the FBI, which was founded as an “investigative” body only, not an agency with arresting powers that can order militarized SWAT raids on people’s private homes anywhere in America. That’s a national police force and our Founding Fathers would roll over in their graves if they knew such an organization existed under the Constitutional Republic they left us.

There’s also a lot of happy talk about thousands of American jobs resulting from this deal with Saudi Arabia. Don’t believe it. Most of the best jobs will go to foreign nationals on H1B visas. They work for less and are more easily controlled. If they question anything they can be terminated immediately and sent back to their home country. They are basically indentured servants working at the pleasure of their host employer.

Love him or loathe him, this much is becoming abundantly clear. Donald J. Trump is doing more to usher in the global digital reset (I call it the beast system) than all previous presidents combined.

And here’s the part all American Christians will have to grapple with, if they aren’t already: that it’s our guy, America’s conservative “king,” who is right in the thick of the entire process to usher in the end-times beast system. All you have to do is connect the dots. Trump, on his first full day in office on January 21, launched Project Stargate with the heads of Oracle Technologies, OpenAI and a Japanese banker, who are blanketing America with massive data-collection centers needed for AI. He’s since become the first president to fully enforce the Real ID Act of 2005. He’s hugely enamored with crypto and blockchain, even appointing a “Crypto and AI Czar” in David Sacks. And now he’s announced this Saudi deal to use Muslim cash to help underwrite the whole thing.

The only question is, when will this beast system be fully weaponized? Will that happen under Trump, or is he just the set-up man, tasked with building out the infrastructure for some future world leader who will weaponize it against we the people? I have no idea.

This much I do know. It’s time to embrace reality and prepare for what’s coming. We can’t stop it. But we can prepare ourselves mentally, physically and spiritually for a radically different America.

Trump promises a “New Golden Age” for America. But whose golden age will it be? Trump has done some good things. I’m not denying that. But after the press releases have been issued, the soundbites uttered and the handshakes captured on camera, whose ultimate vision and whose interests is he actually advancing?

Share