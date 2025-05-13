Leo’s Newsletter

Stan Sylvester
7h

"When the people need a hero, we shall supply him." Albert Pike 33rd Degree Freemason. Hope I'm wrong, but I don't think it's gonna end well for the MAGA faithful.

Carl L. McWilliams
7h

The Bible's "Watchman on the Wall" reminds me of Leo Hohmann:

In the Bible, the role of a watchman on the wall is metaphorically used to describe someone who is responsible for warning others of danger and guiding them towards safety. This concept is prominently featured in Ezekiel 3, where God appoints Ezekiel as a watchman over the house of Israel, charging him with the responsibility to warn the people of their sinful ways and the impending consequences if they do not repent. The imagery of the watchman on the wall draws upon the ancient practice of placing sentinels on the walls of cities to sound alarms and alert inhabitants of approaching danger. Similarly, Ezekiel is tasked with sounding the spiritual alarm, calling the people to turn from their wickedness and return to God.

This metaphor is also referenced in other parts of the Bible, such as Isaiah 62, which states, "I have set watchmen upon thy walls, O Jerusalem, which shall never hold their peace day nor night: ye that make mention of the LORD, keep not silence," emphasizing the continuous and vigilant nature of the watchman's role.

In modern times, the concept of being a watchman on the wall is interpreted as a call for spiritual guardianship and intercessory prayer, where individuals are encouraged to pray for their communities and nations, much like watchmen on the walls of ancient cities.

Ezekiel 3: Describes God's appointment of Ezekiel as a watchman over the house of Israel, with the responsibility to warn the people of their sinful ways and the consequences if they do not repent.

Isaiah 62: Mentions God setting watchmen on the walls of Jerusalem who will never hold their peace day or night, highlighting the continuous and vigilant nature of the watchman's role.

And finally for modern day Christians, Luke 21 encourages believers to watch and pray always, to be accounted worthy to escape all the coming troubles and to stand before Jesus Christ, the Son of God, at the Judgment Seat of Christ.

