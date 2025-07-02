The Senate version of H.R. 1, otherwise known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, reflects an aggressive expansion of AI-driven federal biometric surveillance infrastructure under the Trump administration’s second term.

The website Biometric Update, which reports on all things digital and biometric, posted an article on June 30 that points out how President Trump’s BBB will expand the digital surveillance state exponentially and place the U.S. on an irreversible course toward a biometric slave state that tracks the movement of everyone, everywhere.

According to the article, the 940-page bill does much more than allocate dollars; it would codify a vision of the national security state where biometric surveillance, artificial intelligence, and immigration enforcement converge at unprecedented scale.

The bill passed the Senate on Tuesday, July 1, after earlier passing the House and now returns to the House for reconciliation. Trump has said he’d like it on his desk by July 4.

According to Biometric Update:

“Passed out of the House along party lines earlier this year, the Senate version now reflects the Trump administration’s deepening focus on internal surveillance and deportation infrastructure. Although a final vote is pending in the Senate and will need to be passed by the House, what’s already in the legislative text that likely will remain intact is deeply consequential for civil liberties, biometric privacy, and immigration governance.”

It goes on:

“At its core, H.R.1 dedicates over $175 billion in immigration-related funding for fiscal year 2025 alone, which is by far the largest such allocation in U.S. history and represents a dramatic technology buildout. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would receive nearly $30 billion in funding through 2029, earmarked not only for personnel and deportation operations, but also for digital modernization efforts that lean heavily on AI and biometric surveillance. More than $5.2 billion within ICE’s share is dedicated to infrastructure modernization, including $2.5 billion specifically for artificial intelligence systems, biometric data collection platforms, and digital case tracking.”

DHS officials familiar with the bill’s intent say the funds are aimed at expanding ICE’s access to mobile biometric tools, integrating facial recognition into field operations, automating risk scoring for individuals in deportation proceedings, and accelerating case processing through AI-driven platforms.

This massive digital surveillance buildout is being done under the guise of immigration enforcement and border security. But that’s a ruse. A psy op.

This same technology is being erected in cities throughout America. They are now putting it at the border, too, and it will all be integrated into one big beautiful surveillance system. Nobody will be going anywhere without their movement being tracked.

Your car will be tracked, your phone will be tracked, your face will be tracked, even your gait will be analyzed and tracked. It’s all available to law enforcement in real time. In theory at least, these “tools” give law enforcement the ability to see and stop crimes before they happen, like in the Hollywood film Minority Report. In reality, it establishes an Orwellian police state where privacy is a quaint idea associated with “old think.”

Below is a photo I took of black surviellance tower, a type of which has been popping up over the last couple of years all over the small city of Newnan, Georgia, near where I live.

I have also noticed that the state of Georgia is chopping down all the trees along the interstate highways. This is likely so that their cameras can have an unhindered view of all passing vehicles, motorcycles, bikes and even walkers along these major arteries.

You have to read deep into the Biomentric Update article before they tell you the whole truth, that this money allocated by Trump’s BBB isn’t just being spent to monitor illegal aliens. Read and weep, as no constitutional conservative in Congress could vote for such a bill in good conscience.

“Under H.R. 1, CBP would gain broader authority to deploy facial recognition tools at ports of entry and along transportation corridors, in line with DHS’s 2024 strategic plan that envisions end-to-end biometric travel. The plan states that ‘DHS is aggressively pursuing innovative technologies for detection and strengthening identity verification for travelers within the United States through biometric and biographic techniques and technologies.’ While framed as anti-terror and anti-trafficking measures, critics argue the systems normalize mass biometric surveillance with minimal oversight.”

So there you have it. “End-to-end biometric travel.” Does that sound like a plan geared solely for catching illegal aliens? They admit this dragnet is being installed and operated with “minimal oversight.” I would posit that it’s even worse. I would say it’s more accurate to expect that this digital surveillance will occur on a daily basis with ZERO oversight from any independent source representing citizens and taxpayers.

The globalists are using classic Hegelian Dialectic tactics of action and reaction to get their beast system implemented. First, they open the border and let every imaginable evil into the country one Biden. Then, under Trump, they put in place the opposite reaction of a digitized biometric control system.

In addition to these biometric expansions under Trump, Biometric Update notes that the bill’s AI-related language introduces a 10-year moratorium on the enforcement of state and local biometric privacy laws. The moratorium is tied to funding conditions, meaning states risk losing federal broadband and AI development funds unless they suspend their own biometric safeguards.

The article concludes:

“Given the speed and scale of the bill’s advancement, biometric surveillance and data privacy landscapes across the U.S. may soon look dramatically different and be further centralized under federal authority, stripped of local safeguards, and deeply intertwined with AI-driven immigration enforcement.”

Share