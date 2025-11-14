NOTE: Thank you to all of my paid subscribers — there are now 362 of you — who allow me to continue as an independent researcher and reporter providing news and analysis free of any influence from Big Pharma or the military-industrial-biosecurity complex. To my 14,500 free subscribers, if you can’t afford the $80 a year subscription, please help by sharing the articles.

If the reports we’re getting are true, the Trump administration is reportedly getting close to launching another costly U.S. regime-change adventure in a foreign country. Costly for us, that is, but lucrative for the oligarchs.

At a time when America has no shortage of deeply rooted problems that are in desperate need of attention, Trump continues to focus its eyes on gobbling up foreign resource wealth and settling old scores with foreign leaders he doesn’t like.

A Reuters poll released this week shows only 21 percent of Americans support the removal from power of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro by the U.S. military. Just 29 percent support the attacks on alleged narco-terrorist speedboats in international waters.

That doesn’t mean Americans like Maduro or that they’re against stopping drugs from coming into the country. It’s more complicated than that. Please hang with me.

Die-hard Trumpsters are quick to inform me that Venezuela won’t be any problem. The government will fall within days or weeks of being pounded by the mighty U.S, military and this will amount to more of a police action than an actual military conflict.

What this argument fails to consider is that while removing an unfriendly leader from Venezuela may be an easy mission, it’s what comes next that will prove tricky and, possibly, intractable.

Because once we do a regime change and install our puppet government, we now own that country’s problems. All of them. It’s now on us to fix it. And there’s a good possibility, as Col. Douglas MacGregor and other military experts have pointed out, that Venezuela becomes a magnet or “cause celeb” for every Latin American with pent-up hatred for American imperialism. Guerilla fighters then flood into the country from Brazil, Columbia, Nicaragua, El Salvadore and throughout the region to join in the fight and help Venezuelans take their country back from the despised yankees.

I hope this doesn’t happen. I hope this amounts to a quick and easy mop-up mission and we end up with a friendly and thankful country of Venezuela, whose citizens are forever grateful for having been “liberated” by Uncle Sam. But history shows very few examples of this and many more in which the invaded country becomes a quagmire that’s far less easy to pacify than it was to destabilize and overthrow.

It’s time to kick the neocons out of Washington and rebuild our Republic. They have just about destroyed it and Venezuela might be the final foreign experiment, the nail in the coffin.

Just look at Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria and all the other countries that the U.S. invaded with its military or destabilized with CIA interventions. Are any of them better off? How many Muslim refugees have been herded into America from these countries as a result of these foreign adventures?

We have no reason to believe that if Trump decides to take the advice of his neocon foreign-policy advisors, which include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that Venezuela will end up any different than the above list of failed experiments.

But here’s the rub. These experiments in foreign intervention are not seen as failures by the neocons. Most of them continue to get rich off of these wars that were never meant to be won, only to cause chaos and shift more wealth from the American middle class to the oligarchs, bankers and investor class. About 10 percent of the U.S. population benefits from America continuing to function as a permanent war state, while 90 percent lose out.

And we wonder why our country has $1 trillion defense budgets, a $38 trillion national debt, and is on the receiving end of festering hatred around the world.

The U.S. has no business deciding who runs other countries, especially not when we’ve become so pathetically bad at running our own. After decades of playing global policeman, the U.S. has become an empty shell of its former self, hollowed out by globalist neocons who advance their own interests at the expense of American lives and American workers.

President Trump should fire Marco Rubio and any other cabinet members who are advising him to invade Venezuela for the purpose of regime change and get on with solving the problems inside our own country.

Another argument you will hear for why we need to send our military into Venezuela is because China has gained a foothold there and is taking over that country’s vast resources.

But that argument no longer holds weight. Yes, China has a presence in Venezuela, mostly economic in nature. But Venezuelan dictator Maduro has offered all of his country’s natural resources to the United States, which President Trump even admitted earlier this week. Watch 30-second clip below.

Here’s the bottom line: If we are really worried about China, it makes no sense that Trumpsters would be so paranoid about the Chinese taking over a foreign country 4,000 miles away when our government does nothing about the Chinese taking over our own country. They are the second-largest owners of American farmland and Trump speaks favorably of the 600,000 Chinese student spies he’s invited into the country. Nor has Trump’s administration lifted a finger to find and remove the 100,000 Chinese men of military age who slipped across the border illegally during the previous administration.

So don’t give me this talk about how awful it is that China is taking over Venezuela when they’ve darn near taken over America, and nobody says a word about it.

We America-firsters didn’t vote for this. Rome fell because it became too invested in the political, military and economic affairs of far-flung corners of the world while ignoring the problems within its own camp. We’d be smart to revisit that history.

We’re tired of empty slogans about America entering a new “Golden Age,” we’re weary of the hubris about America being the “hottest country” and we need more than knee-jerk stupid ideas like a 50-year home mortgage to revive our national soul. Back to the drawing board, Mr. Trump!

