There have long been claims about the exhaust trails from commercial and military jets traveling over the United States.

You’ve all seen them. The cris-crossing across the sky of large plumes of exhaust that gradually spread out. Some days they don’t appear at all. Other days, under the same weather conditions, they are extremely heavy and mesmerizing.

Take a look at the picture below, which I shot on April 24, 2024, of the sky above my house in Georgia. I call it the Zebra Sky.

Some have suggested that these jets may be spraying a chemical cocktail included in the jet fuel of certain flights and not included in others. That might explain why the white emissions are present on some days, while on other days the sky appears pure blue even though there are just as many jets passing over our property, which is very close to the world’s busiest commercial airport, Atlanta Hartsfield International.

Now Lee Zeldin, the chief of the Environmental Protection Agency in the administration of President Donald Trump, has announced he has the answers. He says he’s investigated the claims and can clear everything up for us.

His conclusion? He’s debunking the idea that there’s anything abnormal about these “contrails.” There is absolutely no connection to geoengineering, the Trump EPA has assured us. Nor anything else sinister.

As for that other word. Um, Chemtrails? What chemtrails. The word is never even uttered by Zeldin, and the mainstream media is having a ball with this story as they’re now able to cite the Trump administration to debunk what they’ve always called conspiracy theories.

As Salon reports, “In the wake of deadly flooding in Texas, the Environmental Protection Agency has created two websites to combat conspiracy theories around weather manipulation.”

Here’s Zeldin patting himself on the back for doing such a great job of exposing truth for an administration that’s into “total transparency.”

Total transparency? I guess it’s the same kind of transparency that led to Attorney General Pam Bondi refusing to turn over the Epstein client list. After previously admitting they were on her desk, she now says they don’t exist. The government has lost whatever small amount of credibility it had when it said Epstein had no secret client list and never blackmailed anybody.

Sorry, Mr. Zeldin, but our trust in this administration’s word has been seriously breached.

First it released JFK assassination files that we were told were going to blow our minds, only to find out that there was nothing shocking or even mildly different in what was released from the same old same old.

Then came the Epstein debacle with Pam Bondi trying to redefine what she meant when she said the client list was on her desk waiting to be reviewed. It wasn’t really a client list, she now says, she was just referring to the files in general. Oh, he was a nasty pervert, a pedophile, Bondi said of Epstein, but he had no involvement in setting up politicians or other important people and making sure they were compromised. That was something we all imagined. Another conspiracy theory.

Now we’re told the chemtrails are no different. It’s all a figment of our wild imaginations to notice that they’re there on some days and absent on others. If it was just normal condensation, wouldn’t they be visible every single day that there’s a clear sky and normal air traffic? Apparently not.

So there’s nothing to see here. Move along. Just like there was nothing odd about the official JFK assassination story we received from the Warren Commission so many years ago. It was a single crazed gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald, shooting from a window in the Dallas book depository, who killed President Kennedy. End of story.

Nor was there anything out of the ordinary about Epstein. He was just a common pedophile, with no sinister attachments to the CIA, FBI, Mossad or any other agency of any government…wink, wink.

This is why no one trusts the government. It doesn’t matter who gets elected, the same old lies continue to be told, and the same old secrets continue to be covered up.

Share