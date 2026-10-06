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LadyTrilo's avatar
LadyTrilo
Oct 6

What beautiful women. May they both rest in peace along with all the others genocided whether through kinetic war or financial war, aka sanctions.

Now I fully understand why the USA is called the "Great Satan" and the chosen people are called "Little Satan". I used to believe the rhetoric from this lying POS government. Now I can see the evil with my own eyes.

Sadly, the Christians and evangelical lunatics in the USA are so brainwashed and ignorant that reason is something that no longer registers in their limited brain capacity. Which is why they were first to line up for the death jab during ConVid.

Satan is ready to welcome them with open arms.

Trust the Science and Trust the Government are both two ways to hasten your impending death.

One day the wrath of the Divine Power, aka God, will befall all of the Western world. Prepare accordingly.

Cheers!

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la verdad's avatar
la verdad
Oct 6

It’s been shocking to see conservative Christians turn their backs on fellow Christians being assaulted and murdered by Israel, not to mention the slaughter of non-Christian innocents. They just reply robotically that, those who bless Israel will be blessed and those who curse Israel will be cursed. I think it’s a real possibility that our dear leader would allow Israel to commit a huge false flag on American soil in the name of Iran. It’s very creepy that Trump just joked that it would be OK if Iran took out LA or San Diego. Evil

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