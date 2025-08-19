Leo’s Newsletter

Kelleigh Nelson
It's the same ole' same ole' and we're sick of it. We've been played by Trump for 10 years, all theatre for the dumbed downs. Zelensky and Ukraine have a history of corruption, remember Victoria Nuland? Why is Trump still backing this crook?

https://newswithviews.com/mr-president-stop-backing-this-crook/

If he cared about the American people, he'd never give another red cent to Ukraine, and he'd tell Putin to take the Russian areas back. Then he'd take all the money coming in from tariffs and start paying off the debt rather than yammering about giving money to the American people.

Stop the giveaways. Sell that Qatar jet and put the money towards the debt. Trump has increased the debt by 10 to 20 trillion over 10 years with his Genius Act. I'm sick of it. He's doing what the

Stalinist Dems couldn't accomplish, putting us into digital currency with his stablecoins and marching us right into the Great Reset with social credits and total control. That's total AI control by his buddies, Oracle's Larry Ellison, Open AI's Sam Altman and Softbank's Masayoshi Son...all three are WEF members. Then he has Palantir's Peter Thiel making dossiers on all of us with the info he got from his PayPal co-founder, Musk. How nice...and now Thiel gets 10 billion to AI our military.

Franklin O'Kanu
It’s all political theater. The same theater that has been playing our years over years. What is real is the money moved—money that no longer serves our boomers: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/what-went-wrong-with-retirement

