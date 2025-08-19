Don’t be fooled by all the positioning and repositioning by America’s European “partners” with regard to the Russia-Ukraine war.

A lot has been said over the last week about how much all the parties involved want peace. Whether it’s Trump, Putin, Zelensky, Macron, Starmer, Meloni or Merz, they all claim to want the killing to stop.

But actions speak louder than words. Remember that old saying, money talks and B.S. walks?

As a journalist I learned long ago to follow the money. And I don’t see any real desires to permanently settle the score between Russia and Ukraine. Trump may want to end it but he’s kidding himself if he thinks he can. Why? Because he owes too many political favors to neocons in his own party, for whom priority number one is continuing to escalate the war with Russia. War is what makes them money and keeps them in office. It keeps them in office by enriching their donors.

At the end of the day, this is a border war between two Slavic countries. But instead of treating it as such, the collective West has been building it into a triggering mechanism for World War III. If we take him at his word, Trump seems to want to avoid World War III, but he’s rowing against the tide. All the momentum of the last four or five years has been in the direction of global war and it all boils down to economics. Be wary of commentators who always attempt to explain the world in strictly ideological terms. They will always leave you confused and deceived. It’s about power and money, and who gets to drive that money into which bank accounts.

The very fact that European and American governments chose to get involved in this war in the first place tells you that they want war with Russia on some level, and likely they want direct war between NATO and Russia at some point. But now is not the time. They know they’re not ready for that. Hence, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz pushed Monday at the White House peace summit for a “ceasefire” instead of a long-term solution to the war.

Trump, after speaking with Putin in Alaska, said he wants a long-term solution, not just a ceasefire. But my gut tells me he’ll end up with something closer to a ceasefire.

The problem is these globalist warmongers got more than they bargained for by picking a fight with Putin. The results, after three-and-a-half years of a proxy war against Russia, have not gone according to plans. Russia was supposed to be greatly weakened and on its last leg economically by this point, but that hasn’t happened. Russia is in many ways stronger militarily and economically now than it was in February 2022.

They thought Russia would be worn down and begging for an off ramp on terms totally in favor of the West. Even better, they thought Russians, weary of war, would rise up against Putin. They miscalculated because they don’t understand Russians or Russia.

At the same time, the neocons in Washington and Europe, in collusion with their friends in the lapdog corporate media, spun their fantastical propaganda narratives about the brutal dictator in Moscow. He not only brutalizes his own people, he wants to take over the whole of Europe, they say.

I saw one of these neocons, who is very popular in conservative circles, speaking last week saying that Putin plans to invade the Baltics and Poland by the end of the year. He offered zero evidence to support that wildly inaccurate claim, but it lines up with the statements of neocon politicians like Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, Mike Pence, John Kennedy, John Cornyn, and Marco Rubio before he became secretary of state. Those are just a few neocon names. The House and Senate are full of them. The State Department and Pentagon are run by them. These freaks still live in the 1980s in the way they view the world. Putin has been in high office in Russia since 1999 and has never showed an ounce of interest in rebuilding the “old Soviet Empire.” This group of warmongering Russophobes includes basically all of the Democrats in Congress, yet we are supposed to believe Putin is still a communist. If he were, why would the Democrats (American communists) have such hatred for the man? The only thing the Democrats and Republicans agree on is their love for war. Every warmonger needs a boogyman and Putin is their favorite character to cast in that role.

They will tell any lie to further press their case against Putin and Russia, a country they hoped would undergo a regime change and they could break up into five or more separate countries that would be demilitarized and reopened for business with the West. If you doubt that this is their goal, go read the Helsinki Commission’s report to Congress from June 23, 2022. Or, you can watch it here. They call this plan “decolonizing Russia.” The Helsinki Commission claims to be “independent,” but it is a U.S. government agency created and overseen by Congress. You can watch the full hearing below (I wonder what Americans would think if Russians held a government hearing on ‘decolonizing the United States of America’?). The arrogance of this is mind-blowing.

Trump talks like he wants to pivot away from Europe and its follies, and maybe he does, but I believe that’s a strategic ploy, more than a serious goal. By getting Europe to foot more of its own defense budgets and take responsibility for the Ukraine war, that frees the U.S. up to focus more on China and Asia. Even if he wants to, I can’t see Trump having the intestinal fortitude to truly ditch Europe and leave them to their own devices, the worst of which is warmongering against Russia. Europe is fast becoming irrelevant in today’s world. It has no resources. Its citizens are generally aging, lazy, pampered, overpaid, underworked and entitled. This all adds up to catastrophic birthrates and a dying economy. To become relevant again, Europe needs Russia’s vast resources in the form of oil, gas, precious metals and mineral wealth.

In his latest article, economist and techno-prognosticator Martin Armstrong sums it up when he says:

“The EU is looking at war as its ONLY option; otherwise, the people will be storming their parliaments with this type of massive economic contraction.”

So if Trump thinks he can go against the warmongers in Europe and the neocons in his own party here at home, he will find out soon enough that’s not possible.

Armstrong further writes with regard to the White House peace summit held on Monday:

“Trump met with the European warmongers led by Sir Keir Starmer. The leaders of France, Finland, Germany, and Italy, alongside the heads of NATO, the real leader of the pack, as well as the EU, muscled their way into this meeting. All seven leaders said they will ALWAYS be on the side of Ukraine and that the conflict with Russia must end. All my sources have warned that they will stab Trump in the back in the blink of an eye. Trump agreed with the calls for ‘long-term’ peace, but Europe is not genuine in this regard.”

Europe is on a downward spiral that is only going to speed up in a world run by AI and digital everything. AI eats up a ton of resources. The electricity and water needs of AI data centers are off the charts, unlike anything we’ve ever seen in history.

The truth is, this was always a war built on a lie: “Russia started the war.” While technically true, Russia was baited into sending its military into Ukraine and, with a weak Biden in the White House, saw an opportunity to go in and clean out the mostly Nazi Ukrainian elements that were attacking Russians in Eastern Ukraine and stoking civil war.

This was always a European/NATO war against Russia. The history bears it out. But you will always hear that it was an act of “naked aggression” by Russia. Totally unprovoked, Russia just randomly started killing Ukrainians and Ukraine is the poor victim acting in self defense. That defies all the facts going back to 2013 and 2014 with the CIA/MI6-inspired revolution that installed a Western puppet government in Kiev and began building Ukraine’s military into Europe’s largest fighting force. Ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel even admitted that the West never seriously planned to honor the 2014 Minsk peace agreements with Russia, that it was only signed in order to buy time to arm and train Ukraine’s Army to fight Russia.

The only way Europe stays relevant is to defeat Russia, break it up into multiple smaller countries and steal its resources. The problem is, they can only do it with American help. We’ll see how that plays out soon enough. Even if Trump manages to avoid taking the bait, what about the next president? If the globalists in Europe and Washington get their way and we end up in a direct conflict with Russia, there will be no winners. Satan will have a heyday and the antichrist may emerge out of that devastation.

