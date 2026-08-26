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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is a globalist-technocratic asset who appears to be on a mission to collapse the U.S. fiat currency, the petro dollar, setting the stage for transition to a new digital/programmable currency, likely one tied to Donald Trump that will further enrich the Trump family and their friends.

Not only is Bessent’s recently announced “Economic D-Day” against Iran representative of the Trump administration’s latest iteration of an unwinnable war, but Bessent is also fiddling in the background to crash the U.S. petro dollar system, chasing countries out of it with vicious threats he’s unable to back up.

The arrogance on display from the man entrusted with the keys to the U.S. Treasury is truly remarkable. He basically said in his August 24 speech, seen in the below video, that outside of one country, the USA, no other country in the world is in possession of national sovereignty, independence or self-determination. All countries must dance to the tune of the American government’s dictates and fall in line with its obsession of destroying Iran.

China is so far showing no signs of bending to Trump’s will in his plan to economically isolate and destroy Iran (and starve its people into submission). And the only way secondary sanctions against Iran will work is if China, its main benefactor, cooperates with Washington’s plan for economic warfare. I predict Trump’s economic war will fail as miserably as Trump’s military war.

But failure is subjective. If failure means the U.S. dollar collapses, paving the way for a new and more oppressive economic system, then is it really failure in the eyes of these pompous globalists?

In a bombshell article published Tuesday, August 25, by the Substack account The Leah Files, Bessent is exposed as a key member of the Epstein class of corrupt financially connected billionaires. Bessent’s background certainly fits the role, as he is a former hedge fund manager who worked for years for liberal billionaire George Soros.

Let me start by saying that The Leah Files, run by Leah Pfeiffer, who claims to have an intelligence background, is not alone in some of her assertions about Trump trying to orchestrate what amounts to grand theft in our monetary system.

Whitney Webb and others have been exposing a similar plot by the Trump cabal in alliance with a group of very wealthy technocrats to privatize the U.S. money system. The digital “money” we end up with will only be loosely connected to the U.S. government, which will basically give a license to create digital tokenized “money” to a group of private banks.

This is not the first time this has happened, which is likely why they think they can pull it off. The current U.S. dollar was initially privatized by the Federal Reserve system through the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. But now that the Federal Reserve system has run its course and the billionaire ruling class has milked it for all it’s worth, leaving us taxpayers with the $40 trillion debt bill, a new scheme is in the making that will be even more profitable to these satanic parasites while killing off even more freedoms for working- and middle-class Americans, who will increasingly be replaced by AI and killed off in wars, poisoned by vaccines/pharmaceuticals and fake bioengineered “food.” Those remaining will be made into digital slaves in a neo-feudalistic system of total control through Flock/Axon cameras, data centers, digital IDs and digital/programmable currencies. Dissidents and all those insufficiently submissive to the state will have their “money” shut off or programmed to only function at certain levels in certain areas of a geofenced coral.

And Scott Bessent is key to it all.

The Leah Files unearthed some documents showing that Bessent was code-named “Sterling” in leaked emails between Jeffrey Epstein’s business partner and George Soros’s hedge fund.

While working for George Soros, Mr. Bessent “broke five currencies and made billions,” writes Leah Pfeiffer in a Leah Files post. “Then, he got the keys to the U.S. dollar. All while having connections to Epstein and Ehud Barak.”

Below is an excerpt from this disturbing story, unraveling the corruption at the highest levels of our government, including the White House and Congress:

In August 2024, a hacker group called Handala breached the personal email of Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel. Barak was one of Epstein’s closest associates. Those emails were published by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Journalists Jack Poulson and Harrison Berger spent months going through them. What they found was a direct financial relationship between Ehud Barak and Scott Bessent, the man who is now running the United States Treasury. Here is what the emails show: August 2013. Barak emails a senior Soros Fund executive about “ichiban,” a Japanese word meaning “number one.” It is the code name for a currency trade being run by Bessent at Soros Fund. The trade that would make $3.5 billion crashing the yen. December 2013. Barak emails about meeting with Bessent directly. He refers to Bessent as “Sterling” in the correspondence. May 2014. Soros Fund executives discuss seeding Bessent’s new hedge fund, Key Square Capital, with $100 million to $450 million. Barak is included in these discussions. February 2015. Barak has a direct meeting with Bessent scheduled. The emails reference ongoing financial discussions between them. May 2015. Discussions continue about Bessent’s fund launch and Barak’s financial involvement.

This is the same Ehud Barak who was business partners with Jeffrey Epstein. The same Barak who ran an intelligence-linked venture capital fund. The same Barak who was connected to Carbyne and TOKA, surveillance tech companies Epstein helped fund and sell to the U.S. government.

And Scott Bessent, who had this financial relationship with Epstein’s business partner, who was code-named in Epstein-adjacent communications, is now the Treasury Secretary of the United States. The Senate had a chance to investigate. Senator (Ron) Wyden tried to expand the Epstein probe to include financial connections like these. Senate Republicans blocked it, and in March 2026 they killed the bill. The leaked emails exist. The financial relationship exists. The meetings exist. The Senate investigation was blocked. This is the man running the U.S. Treasury. The man weakening your dollar. The man who just got the president’s family a bank charter for their private digital dollar. The man who yesterday threatened to cut countries off from the dollar system entirely. And his financial history runs through Jeffrey Epstein’s business partner.

In a follow-up post, The Leah Files writes:

If I were president and I wanted to tank the dollar and get rich off it, here is exactly what I would do. I would hire a Treasury Secretary who already made $3.5 billion crashing another country’s currency. I would put my guy in charge of the agency that approves bank charters. I would install a crypto czar with $200M in crypto holdings and give him an ethics waiver so nobody could challenge it. Then I would sign an executive order banning the government from ever creating a digital dollar so there was no competition. Then I would have my family launch their own private digital dollar. My family takes 75% of net profits. I would grow it to $4.6 billion in circulation and route a $2 billion Abu Dhabi sovereign fund deal through it to prove it works. Then I would get Congress to pass a law requiring every stablecoin in the country to hold short-term Treasury bills. Now every dollar of my digital currency is a forced buyer of government debt. Brookings projects $2.3 trillion in captive demand by 2030. Then I would have my OCC guy grant my family’s company a federal bank charter. Now I can issue my digital dollar with federal authority. Then I would have my Treasury Secretary weaken the actual dollar. Bond buybacks that suppress yields but tank the currency. Build a $950 billion war chest for more. Let the debt hit $40 trillion. Dollar index drops to 99. Gold goes to highest point ever. Then I would kill the Corporate Transparency Act and delete the FinCEN beneficial ownership database. That was the one law that required every shell company in America to report who actually owns it. Without it, nobody can trace who is buying my stablecoin, who is routing money through it, or where the profits land. Then I would let the loop run. Weaker dollar drives demand for “stable” digital alternatives. The law I passed forces those alternatives to buy T-bills. That funds the government’s debt. My family takes profit on every transaction. Foreign central banks walking away from Treasuries get replaced by legally mandated stablecoin reserves my family controls.

This is the largest conflict of interest in U.S. history happening right in front of our noses while everyone is talking and debating other things. Like whether Dolly Parton was a good person or a fraud, or Trump’s ballroom, or Trump’s reflecting pool, or whether we will run out of diesel in the next four to eight weeks, which may be one small part of the overall scheme to crash and burn the system, paving the way for the new beast system of total control.

Leah Files concludes:

So what do you do? Share this. Make it impossible to ignore. Send it to your representative, your senator, every journalist you follow. We make them answer for it. Because the only thing protecting this scheme right now is the fact that not enough people understand it yet.

What do you think? Does this sound like a plausible conspiracy, given the facts, or is it more of a conspiracy theory that remains to be proven true or false? I will say that none of the dots connected here appear implausible to me. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

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