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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
3h

Geez what do you do when your a business corporation is 40T in debt? You file bankruptcy!

Mr T is good at that. Once we default and the dollar crashes, how many countries will

go down with us? Im surprised people and countries have not started cashing in their bonds

at a high rate yet.

The UFO disclosure in 2027 is a ruse to distract the masses from what will really happen in

2027. The nail in the coffin will be when Bessent gives 300B to Iran to sign Trumps peace

deal, probably before the mid term elections. That will start the domino's falling.

And as you can see above Mr T is on the same page as Soros, Obama, Biden, the Bushes,

the Clintons, he just claims to be a republican, which we all know now he is Not. Thats

why they were all laughing their guts out at the Trump inauguration, the joke is on the little

people [all of us].

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Will R's avatar
Will R
4hEdited

That'll be a hard no for me and a lot of people ie programmable crypto from a corrupt government or government partner.

The double accounting method where a debit has an equal offsetting credit is Gods built in system to reveal a person's or companies or governments true health ie profit or loss. It's like gravity, it's a law of nature.

The printing of money the government doesn't have is what's been unjust. Unjust weights and balances. It's been deceptive in soaking people through inflation. And if you throw in unfunded liabilities to our countries 'Financial Statement' we are in so much worse shape than we want to think about, the point of no return ...that's why they never include it. It's like a hundred trillion times worse than any scam company in history.

The new crypto deception will be this 'cool shiny new' programming capability including forcing behaviors and putting that on the accounting ledger. This has never been done before. That's where this mark of the beast thing is headed eventually.

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