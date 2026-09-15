It looks like the globalists who have for years been calling for sharp restrictions on energy usage, getting it down to more “sustainable” levels, are going to finally get their wish. And it’s a “conservative” Republican president who is going to hand it to them on a silver platter.

They want us off our land, in much smaller apartment homes, driving smaller electric cars or riding bicycles, using less air-conditioning and less energy in all aspects of life. The famous mantra of the globalist World Economic Forum has been “you will own nothing and be happy” under their so-called great digital reset. They’ve also argued for a much smaller global population.

Their dream is close at hand as the entire house of cards is getting ready to implode. The fundamental transformation to a fully controlled digitalized society is being driven on battlefields with unnecessary wars, and in the global oil and gas markets, making energy basically unaffordable for average working stiffs like us. And it’s a…