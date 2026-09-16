We are into the seventh month of the U.S./Israel-Iran war and the true cost in terms of damage to U.S. airbases is finally starting to leak out, no thanks to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, whose job it is to make sure the American public gets accurate information about the state of the military in which their sons and daughters serve.

Soldiers have been sending anonymous photographic images of U.S. bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia to the media and CBS News has published some of them.

One soldier's words: “We're not defending these bases. We're just watching them get destroyed.”

Take a look at the short clip below (for those desiring a deeper analysis see Col. Douglas MacGregor’s insights in the video embedded at the end of this article)