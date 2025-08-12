Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson's avatar
Kelleigh Nelson
7hEdited

Lovely Leo! I believe this has been going on for a long time. However, was the REAL ID and the passport even necessary if they're doing this? Of course we know the REAL ID is a tracking advice and the feds intend it to be your national ID. The privacy invasion is overboard and the 4th Amendment is now destroyed. Add Peter Thiel's Palantir making dossiers on all Americans and Oracle's Larry Ellison, Open AI's Sam Altman and Softbank's Masayoshi Son and their billions to build 10 to 20 AI buildings in the "10 regions" of America and guess who will be paying for all the water and electric usage? Those three men are all WEF members...the Great Reset is here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Art Simpson's avatar
Art Simpson
6h

Soon it will be on the right hand or forehead. How convenient for facial recognition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Leo Hohmann
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture