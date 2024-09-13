The United Nations will be meeting soon to secretly negotiate a series of pacts at its so-called Summit of the Future. The goal, in the words of the UN and its top officials, is to establish the framework for a new one-world “system” tailored to the digital age in a restructured world.

No matter how they try to dress it up with euphemistic buzzwords — spouting off promises of more equality and a world that’s more inclusive, more efficient, and more resilient — this new system will not be a friend of freedom.

The Exposé notes that there is no lawful authorization for delegates to vote on any of the pacts being negotiated — the so-called Pact for the Future, the Declaration for Future Generations, the Global Digital Compact or what UN Secretary General António Guterres is calling Our Common Agenda.

The Summit of the Future is a high-level United Nations summit scheduled for September 22 and 23 in New York City, with “action days” being held on September 20 and 21. The summit will culminate in the adoption of a “Pact for the Future.”

My gut tells me this Pact for the Future will be a pact with the devil.

Leaders from UN member states will attend the summit to reaffirm their “unwavering commitment” to the UN, its charter, its principles and its Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. They will vow to submit to all UN agencies including the World Health Organization and the International Court of Justice. All of this is designed to move us towards what the UN is calling a “reinvigorated multilateral system better positioned to impact people’s lives positively.”

We must ask ourselves: When has the UN “system” ever impacted our lives in a positive way?

About the Pact for the Future, the UN says on its website: “This actionable document will be negotiated and endorsed by countries during the September 2024 Summit, fostering a more resilient global community for current and future generations.”

Participants will include representatives from various UN agencies, selected non-governmental organizations, selected businesses and industries, selected representatives from universities and research institutions, selected municipalities, regional governments and local authorities.

They’re all gathering to unite under the slogan of “representatives of future generations.”

Buried deep in the bowels of this document is this little gem, requiring member states to embed UN “agreements and resolutions” into their national laws:

“[Member states will] deepen United Nations’ engagement with national parliaments in United Nations intergovernmental bodies and processes, in accordance with national legislation, including through building on the efforts of the United Nations and Inter-Parliamentary Union to engage parliamentarians to maintain support for the implementation of relevant UN agreements and resolutions.”

Guterres, the unapolagetic Portugese socialist who runs the UN, says, “We can’t build a future for our grandchildren with a system built by our grandparents.”

So they’re talking about scrapping the current world order based on sovereign nation-states and switching over to a new one — one that will be fully integrated under a centralized power structure and fully digital for maximized control of the masses.

Everyone will be expected to have a biometric digital ID that marks them not just as citizens of their individual country but as global citizens. Dissident opinions or unapproved expressions of reality will be dismissed as “misinformation,” “disinformation” or “malinformation” and memory-holed. Perpetrators of such unapproved information will be fact-checked and punished by the system, which will be operated and enforced by the most efficient of means — artificial intelligence. Punishments will include being locked out of one’s bank account, being unable to make certain purchases, unable to get on a plane or subway or drive on public roads. This is the future according to the world’s self-appointed overlords at the UN.

There are two chapters in the draft Pact of the Future document: a chapter on science, technology, innovation and digital cooperation, and a chapter on youth and future generations. The draft chapter on youth and future generations builds on the 1997 UNESCO Declaration on Responsibilities towards Future Generations.

Patrick Wood, editor-in-chief at Technocracy.News, says the Pact for the Future will be where nations swear fealty to the UN.

Fealty is defined as “the fidelity of a vassal or feudal tenant to his lord.”

Wood adds that, “These national leaders aren’t free agents but rather behave like they are members of a cult, given over to self-harm. The UN mixes the magic potion that is willingly consumed, converting them into global citizen/slaves. If the U.S. were to stop funding the UN, it would fold like a deck of cards.”

Trust me, nothing good will come out of this globalist conference in New York.

The only way around it will be through official declarations by state legislatures, county commissions, city councils and, most importantly our sheriffs, saying that any UN dictates will be considered null and void in their jurisdictions, regardless of whether such dictates are being enforced by the county, the state or the rogue entity in Washington that refers to itself as the federal government.

We need to elect more Constitutional Sheriffs. They will be our best defense against the unique form of globalist tyranny coming down from the United Nations and its subsidiary organizations (these subsidiaries include the U.S. federal government and any state or municipal government that is in compliance, officially or unofficially, with any UN goals, guidelines or dictates).

Do you have a Constitutional Sheriff in your county of residence? Do you know of a current candidate for sheriff who you know will stand up to the globalists that you’d like to support or give a shout out to? If so, please let us know in the comments below your county and the name of your sheriff or sheriff candidate.

