I hope you’ve all had a chance to read my very important article from yesterday about the latest assault on parental rights in America, because now we have a follow up with some good news to report.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in the case of Mahmoud v. Taylor, about whether Maryland parents can opt their children out of LGBTQ-themed instruction that totally undermines their family’s religious beliefs.

The central question in the case asks if public schools violate parents’ free exercise of religion when they compel elementary school children into instruction on gender and sexuality against their parents' religious convictions, and without giving notice or an opportunity to opt their kids out of the offensive classroom instructions.

Based on the Justices’ line of questioning on Tuesday, it appears a majority will side with parents to opt their children out of LGBTQ-themed curriculum in public schools.

The case arose when a coalition of parents from various religious faiths — including Catholic, Orthodox Christian and Muslim — contested a policy change from the Montgomery County Board of Education that no longer requires parents to be informed when the sex-themed instruction will occur, nor allows them to opt their children out.

The LGBTQ instruction includes more than “22 LGBTQ+-inclusive” storybooks infused with radical gender ideology, such as the false idea of “gender transitions,” “Pride parades,” and same-sex romances between minors.

The books are used for instruction in pre-K through eighth grade classrooms where some are taught to children as young as 3 years old. The parents seek to block the cancellation of the opt-out policy by arguing this instruction interferes with their religious beliefs on gender and sexuality as well as their constitutional right to direct the upbringing and education of their children.

Liberty Counsel filed an amicus brief in the case arguing that teaching this curriculum without any ability to opt out compels the affirmation of repugnant beliefs, degrades the purity of children, and imposes a penalty on religion by making public education — a government benefit — contingent upon lessons that trample upon parents’ sincerely held religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule no later than the end of June.

