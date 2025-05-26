U.S. funding persecution of Orthodox Christians by Zelensky regime
The dirty little secret of the U.S.-funded war in Ukraine is that thousands of Orthodox Christians are being persecuted by the Zelensky regime
The U.S. is essentially facilitating the persecution of Christians in Ukraine by supporting the Kiev government, which has been mercilessly cracking down on the nation’s ancient Orthodox Christian community.
American journalist Tucker Carlson recently exposed the crimes against the Orthodox in Ukraine in an interview with a former Ukrainian MP, Vadim Novinsky, released on Friday.
This is something I have reported on in the past, and it’s good so see someone with an audience as large as Tucker Carlson’s now finally reporting it. Most of the mainstream has totally ignored this story.
Carlson said:
“Every day, churches and temples are seized by soldiers with machine guns who come in, throw out priests, beat believers, children, old people, women… It is happening all over Ukraine. I think very few Americans understand the degree to which the Ukrainian government under [Vladimir] Zelensky has persecuted the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.”
Carlson asked Novinsky what he would like to say to the American lawmakers who have nevertheless approved endless financial and military aid to the Zelensky regime in Kiev.
The former Ukrainian MP responded that he would like to see the U.S. aid going directly to ordinary Ukrainians and not the authorities, whom he said “live in parallel realities.”
Kiev has accused the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of maintaining ties to Russia even though it declared independence from the Moscow Patriarchate in May 2022. The crackdown has included numerous arrests of clergymen and church raids, one of the most notorious of which took place last year in the catacombs of the historic “Monastery of the Caves”, which remains a pillar of Eastern Christianity (see picture above).
Zelensky signed legislation last year allowing the state to ban religious organizations affiliated with governments that Kiev deems “aggressors,” effectively targeting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
This war is about economics, a fight over resources and strategic waterways and who gets to control them, East or West. But it’s also about religion and faith. The old-line Christian faith is making a last stand against the encroaching liberal rules based order of secular-humanist globalists.
Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would not abandon the Orthodox believers in Ukraine and vowed to make sure that “their lawful rights are respected.”
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church represents the core of traditional Christian values not just in Ukraine but worldwide. It is pro-life, pro-family, and anti-woke. In the eyes of the Western globalists in London, Washington, Paris and Berlin, it must be stamped out, not only because of its historic connection with “Mother Russia,” but because of its unshakeable determination to live in accordance with Christian values.
Yes, it's not just the Islamists, Chinese Communist Party, Hindu Indians, and woke Leftists who persecute Christians. The Nazi Ukranians led by Zelensky have been persecuting Orthodox Christians since before Russia invaded. Frankl, Putin is more concerned about Christian's welfare than secular humanism West. In fact, whether you agree or not with doctrines of Orthodox Christianity, Putin has encouraged building thousands of Orthodox churches in Russia. Indeed, IMHO Europe's decline into oblivion has much to do with their abandoning Judeo-Christian values and faith!
Glad you drew attention to this. Few Western Christians have paid attention to this aggression against the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, as many American Christians wrongly believe the Orthodox aren't Christian. I have read that the Lavra Caves in Kiev are being plundered for its relics and icons, which will probably be sold on the black market.
Shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the Wilson Institute journal featured an article that was hostile to the revival of the Orthodox Church in Russia. Sounded to me like a rehash of old Bolshevik anti-religion literature, which might reveal more about the philosophical sympathies of the Wilson Institute.
Actually, this is the latest battle in a 1,000 history of hostility between East and West, since the Great Schism in 1054. Economist and historian Michael Hudson recently made a comment in one of his interviews that the Crusades were more of a war against Eastern Christianity by Western Christianity (then dominated by Normans and Franks) than it was against the Muslims. The disastrous sacking of Constantinople in 1204 was its most egregious example. The Vatican today still has some of the icons looted from there. Similarly, in the last 100 years, we find that Orthodox Christians in the Middle East have been slowly driven out of the Middle East, the West using both Islamic jihadis and Israeli proxies for that purpose. Many ancient Orthodox churches in Palestine, including recently St. Prophorius church in Gaza (3rd oldest church in Christendom) have been bombed into extinction or near extinction since 1948.
And why did the US bomb the Serbian Orthodox in the 1990s?? We helped destroy the Orthodox Church in Kosovo and gave power over the region to the KLA jihadi terrorists who then looted and destroyed those ancient churches under the watchful eye of German and Italian UN troops who looked the other way.
No—all that's going on is a war between East and West. Two very different mentalities and religious culture. The same war that's been going on for 1,000 years within Christianity itself as much as within secularized societies using proxies to do their dirty work. Lord have mercy!