The U.S. is essentially facilitating the persecution of Christians in Ukraine by supporting the Kiev government, which has been mercilessly cracking down on the nation’s ancient Orthodox Christian community.

American journalist Tucker Carlson recently exposed the crimes against the Orthodox in Ukraine in an interview with a former Ukrainian MP, Vadim Novinsky, released on Friday.

This is something I have reported on in the past, and it’s good so see someone with an audience as large as Tucker Carlson’s now finally reporting it. Most of the mainstream has totally ignored this story.

Carlson said:

“Every day, churches and temples are seized by soldiers with machine guns who come in, throw out priests, beat believers, children, old people, women… It is happening all over Ukraine. I think very few Americans understand the degree to which the Ukrainian government under [Vladimir] Zelensky has persecuted the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.”

Carlson asked Novinsky what he would like to say to the American lawmakers who have nevertheless approved endless financial and military aid to the Zelensky regime in Kiev.

The former Ukrainian MP responded that he would like to see the U.S. aid going directly to ordinary Ukrainians and not the authorities, whom he said “live in parallel realities.”

Kiev has accused the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of maintaining ties to Russia even though it declared independence from the Moscow Patriarchate in May 2022. The crackdown has included numerous arrests of clergymen and church raids, one of the most notorious of which took place last year in the catacombs of the historic “Monastery of the Caves”, which remains a pillar of Eastern Christianity (see picture above).

Zelensky signed legislation last year allowing the state to ban religious organizations affiliated with governments that Kiev deems “aggressors,” effectively targeting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

This war is about economics, a fight over resources and strategic waterways and who gets to control them, East or West. But it’s also about religion and faith. The old-line Christian faith is making a last stand against the encroaching liberal rules based order of secular-humanist globalists.

Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would not abandon the Orthodox believers in Ukraine and vowed to make sure that “their lawful rights are respected.”

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church represents the core of traditional Christian values not just in Ukraine but worldwide. It is pro-life, pro-family, and anti-woke. In the eyes of the Western globalists in London, Washington, Paris and Berlin, it must be stamped out, not only because of its historic connection with “Mother Russia,” but because of its unshakeable determination to live in accordance with Christian values.

