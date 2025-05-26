Leo’s Newsletter

Ben Jordan
12h

Yes, it's not just the Islamists, Chinese Communist Party, Hindu Indians, and woke Leftists who persecute Christians. The Nazi Ukranians led by Zelensky have been persecuting Orthodox Christians since before Russia invaded. Frankl, Putin is more concerned about Christian's welfare than secular humanism West. In fact, whether you agree or not with doctrines of Orthodox Christianity, Putin has encouraged building thousands of Orthodox churches in Russia. Indeed, IMHO Europe's decline into oblivion has much to do with their abandoning Judeo-Christian values and faith!

kj
13h

Glad you drew attention to this. Few Western Christians have paid attention to this aggression against the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, as many American Christians wrongly believe the Orthodox aren't Christian. I have read that the Lavra Caves in Kiev are being plundered for its relics and icons, which will probably be sold on the black market.

Shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, the Wilson Institute journal featured an article that was hostile to the revival of the Orthodox Church in Russia. Sounded to me like a rehash of old Bolshevik anti-religion literature, which might reveal more about the philosophical sympathies of the Wilson Institute.

Actually, this is the latest battle in a 1,000 history of hostility between East and West, since the Great Schism in 1054. Economist and historian Michael Hudson recently made a comment in one of his interviews that the Crusades were more of a war against Eastern Christianity by Western Christianity (then dominated by Normans and Franks) than it was against the Muslims. The disastrous sacking of Constantinople in 1204 was its most egregious example. The Vatican today still has some of the icons looted from there. Similarly, in the last 100 years, we find that Orthodox Christians in the Middle East have been slowly driven out of the Middle East, the West using both Islamic jihadis and Israeli proxies for that purpose. Many ancient Orthodox churches in Palestine, including recently St. Prophorius church in Gaza (3rd oldest church in Christendom) have been bombed into extinction or near extinction since 1948.

And why did the US bomb the Serbian Orthodox in the 1990s?? We helped destroy the Orthodox Church in Kosovo and gave power over the region to the KLA jihadi terrorists who then looted and destroyed those ancient churches under the watchful eye of German and Italian UN troops who looked the other way.

No—all that's going on is a war between East and West. Two very different mentalities and religious culture. The same war that's been going on for 1,000 years within Christianity itself as much as within secularized societies using proxies to do their dirty work. Lord have mercy!

