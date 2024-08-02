It’s no secret that the U.S. military has been unable to attract new recruits, and attempts to try and entice young Americans to enlist have backfired. Sometimes embarrassingly so.

In April, Military.com reported the U.S. Army inked an $11 million deal with WWE wrestler and media personality Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to produce media campaigns to lure young Americans to enlist.

This focused messaging was largely done through the United Football League (UFL), a smaller professional football league of which Johnson is part owner.

Recently revealed internal emails show Army officials at the time were dubious about the potential success of this partnership, but they decided to go ahead and try it anyway. The Army had already tried advertising with NASCAR, which turned into an epic fail.

Now we learn that the Army struck out in its football recruitment campaign as well. It was a total bust.

Internal documents reviewed by Military.com show the UFL deal actually led to a net loss of 38 enlistments.

If the U.S. government continues to pursue its current path of war with Russia and its allies, there will come a time, likely after the election in 2025, that they will resort to forcibly drafting young people into an Army starved for warm bodies. Wars are fought with technology but they still need bodies. But I predict Gen Z Americans will rebel against the draft with equal or greater fervor to which they are resisting voluntary enlistment.

Their parents are also not going to be fond of the idea. Who wants to offer up their child to be consumed by the meatgrinder in Ukraine, Israel or in the Far East against China? None of these killing fields present one iota of danger to the national security of the American homefront. In fact, the more our government gets us involved in these foreign wars, the greater the chance that the homeland will come under attack by Russia and/or China.

Winepress News reports that a retired Navy SEAL called Frogman Tactical said in a statement after the House passed a bill to automate the draft:

“There is zero chance my children will be sent off by government choice to fight their wars. I have been adamant about the choice to serve is a severe sacrifice and I will support my children if they choose to go, however I’d hope they didn’t. I personally couldn’t care less who thinks avoiding war is weak. My children will never be forced. Until my death.”

