Eurasia Daily is reporting that NATO has actually begun discussing the possibility of launching “preemptive precision strikes on Russian territory.

Robert Bauer (pictured above), a Dutch admiral and head of NATO's military committee, made the comments, noting that NATO should no longer think of itself as just a defensive alliance.

Speaking in Brussels, Bauer stated:

"This is a new discussion within NATO, and I am glad that we have changed our stance on this and on the idea that we are a defensive alliance that will sit and wait to be attacked before responding. It is more prudent not to wait but to strike Russian launchers if Russia attacks us.”

"It is more competent not to wait, but to hit launchers in Russia in case Russia attacks us. A combination of precision strikes is needed that will disable the systems that are used to attack us, and we must strike first," Bauer said, quoted by Bloomberg.

A NATO leader like Bauer doesn’t say something like this without having the prior consent of the U.S. government. Speaking out of school is not allowed in a military alliance like NATO.

And it’s not just Bauer who is saying crazy things.

The New York Times also raised the specter over the weekend of the West putting tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, a further taunt of the Putin regime.

France and Britain are discussing sending troops to Ukraine if Trump takes office and pulls the plug on the Ukraine gravy train.

For starters, Russia hasn’t attacked any of these insane globalists. Not one of the 32 members of NATO has been attacked by Russia.

Russia’s war is with Ukraine, and this is a border war with ancient issues between two slavic peoples. Last I checked, Ukraine was not a member of NATO, so the admiral’s comments, along with those of the NY Times and Macron and Starmer, are nothing but pure war propaganda, meant to further provoke Russia and keep the escalations going. Keep stoking the fires of World War III before Donald Trump gets into office.

The dominant thinking in the West — whether accurate or part of a theatrical fiction I do not pretend to know — is that Donald Trump wants to end the Russia-Ukraine border war before it can spread into a global conflict. The globalist warmongers at NATO can’t take the chance that Trump is serious. They’d rather ignite a fireball of nuclear war than take a chance on Trump. That’s how committed they are to war.

Even during the height of the Cold War, we never heard the kind of reckless rhetoric from any Western political leader or establishment media outlet like what we are hearing today from the likes of Admiral Bauer, Kier Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and others. You never heard one of them pop off with an irresponsible comment like this, actually fantasizing in the wide open about a direct military conflict with the nuclear-armed Soviet Union.

These are the words of a madman.

As reported by EADaily, the probability of a Russian attack on one of the NATO countries, including Poland or the Baltic states, is estimated to be low. Even after NATO has crossed every red line set by Putin, he still doesn’t want to start launching missiles back at NATO in response to NATO doing that to his country. He’d rather settle the differences peacefully but at some point he will have to act militarily or be seen as a weak leader.

In the meantime, the U.S. and its allies will continue doing everything in their power to provoke such an attack. If Putin takes the bait, he will then immediately be characterized as having committed a naked act of aggressiion against the liberal world order and its sacred “democracies.”

When, in fact, these globalist puppets have no respect for democracy. The people of America do not want war with Russia. They voted for Donald Trump specifically because he represents peace. I can’t speak for the Europeans, but do they want war with Russia anymore than the Americans?

Former military Commander-in-Chief and Ukraine’s current ambassador to the UK, Valery Zaluzhny, has warned that World War III is already underway in a recent interview published by Politico.

"I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun," he said, adding:

"It is still possible to stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason our partners do not want to understand this. It is obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive with technology, but it is not clear whether it can win this battle alone.”

Share