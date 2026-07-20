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Julia's avatar
Julia
19h

I don't know if you saw Max Bumenthal and his Grayzone but he did a story from Iran showing war crimes by US and Israel. When he returned to the US his phones and other electronics were confiscated by the US government. Now his life is threatened. In other words, don't tell people the truth of what is really going on.

You are right about Mr. Trump's ego. I heard Mr Trump say the US is winning and as to the criticism he said "I guess people don't like to win". I thought, well I don't consider bombing a girls school, starting an illegal war, ignoring international law, bombing citizens homes, the US government purchasing stock of Corporations (Fascism), unbelievable corruption in your administration winning.

I hope anyone reading this article, would recognize we are being misled and prepare his family going forward. The anger towards this Admin continues to grow whether foreign or domestic. The man who organized the Tea Party is organizing against the Data Centers. Mr. Trump seems to be oblivious to the concerns of absolutely everyone on the planet. It is hard to see someone so physiologically unfit to be a leader of anything. Several years ago Texe Marrs wrote a book, Psychopaths. How the world leaders are basically Psychopaths. Never in my wildest imagination did I think it would be so evident.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
20h

“We have no such warnings in America, and in fact our leaders go out of their way to distract us from what’s really going on in the world.” — here in America, the propaganda is strong!

And the crazy part is that this whole thing isn’t even constitutional. Hope this wakes up anyone who still thinks voting makes a difference

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