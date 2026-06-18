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The WinePress
15h

The Hormuz Letter:

BREAKING: Iran warns of cancelling all upcoming negotiations, re-imposing the full Hormuz blockade and responding with missiles over the direct violation of the US-Iran MOU's first clause, with Israel continuing military aggressions in southern Lebanon, including last night, despite explicit commitment from the first clause to end the war and guarantee Lebanese sovereignty, per Tasnim.

Iran explicitly rejects any "theater from Trump" about Netanyahu being rogue, and now Friday's Geneva meeting to launch the first round of 30-day technical talks between Vance and Ghalibaf is on hold over the violation, as no trip has been confirmed or scheduled just 24 hours after the MOU was electronically signed.

https://x.com/HormuzLetter/status/2067654909713916297

Who knows anymore. It's all a circus, the world is a stage.

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Alex Lekas's avatar
Alex Lekas
14h

Most Americans have no idea what Iranian strikes did to the gulf states or to Israel. Eventually, they will learn and how impressed will they be then by the cartoonish antics of the president and his SecDef?

We kept hearing about the Iranian navy and Air Force, as if the former was the Spanish armada and the latter amounted to something fearsome. All the regime had to do was survive. And as others have mentioned, Israel as a participant in the conflict means any deal will be sabotaged.

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