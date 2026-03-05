Gulf Business reports that Qatar is being forced to halt shipments of liquid natural gas to its trading partners, including Europe, China, India, Japan and South Korea, due to the escalating Israel/U.S.-Iran war.

This could cause those countries to turn increasingly to Russia and the United States for critical supplies of liquified natural gas.

In a seriously disruptive development to global fuel markets, Gulf Business reports that Qatar declared a “force majeure” Wednesday on liquified gas exports “amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, with sources saying it may take at least a month to return to normal production volumes.”

And that’s if the war were to start de-escalating today. If the war continues to escalate and Iran is able to continue closing or partially closing the Strait of Hormuz, it will take longer than a month for Qatar to ramp production back up.

Below is an excerpt:

The move means global gas markets will experience shortages for weeks even in the unlikely scenario the conflict ends today, as Qatar supplies 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas. State energy giant Qatar Energy (QE) stopped producing gas this week. Qatar accounts for about 20 percent of global LNG exports, all of which transit the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has ground to a near-halt amid the US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation. Qatar supplies Europe and predominantly Asian markets, with over 80 percent of its customers in China, Japan, India, South Korea, Pakistan and other countries in the region. Force majeure is a clause that frees parties from liability if any failure to meet supply obligations is ​due to events beyond their control. QE has started contacting some of its clients in Asia and Europe, but has not told them how long the shutdown might last, sources told Reuters. The production halt has intensified competition between the Atlantic and Pacific basins for LNG cargoes, sending European and Asian gas prices and LNG freight rates to multi-year highs.

Adding to the volatility in the markets, we also have this today from Zero Hedge:

In the most dramatic escalation yet involving shipping in the Persian Gulf, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a British naval authority responsible for monitoring shipping safety in high-risk areas, said it received a report that around 1040pm UTC, a "large explosion" took place on a tanker 30 nautical miles south east off Mubarak Al Kebeer, on the coast of Kuwait. "There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank", which could have a disastrous environmental impact, especially if its reaches the desalinization plants that keep much of the Gulf population alive.

