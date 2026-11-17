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CNN reported on November 16, in an “exclusive” piece that the news agency seemed very proud of, that Iran is plotting to detonate a “dirty bomb” or “chemical weapon” on U.S. soil, citing unnamed sources “close to the intelligence.”

This is basically the same claim that Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu put forth on November 3, a totally made-up piece of propaganda that you can see the NY Post played along with here.

The NY Post is owned by the same company that owns Fox News and caters to a conservative audience.

CNN caters to a liberal audience and now two weeks later they are carrying the same story and calling it an “exclusive.”

See how this works? Both conservative and liberal media carry the water for the military-industrial-congressional security state.

Whenever the Washington establishment globalist insiders want to create a narrative or something like a “hive mind” in America, all they have to do is run to one of their controlled corporate-media outlets and “leak” a story to them from the so-called intelligence community. When, in reality, this is the same fake Israeli “intelligence” that is designed to pull the United States into another Middle East war on behalf of that country. Netanyahu says it and nobody pays attention, but attach the same fake story to “U.S. intel officers” and, bingo, you have a groundswell of war hysteria about to break out, or at least that’s the hope. It could also be setting the stage for a false flag attack on American soil that will get blamed on Iran.

The objective is to create fear and hatred toward Iran in order to curate public backing for another Middle East war that will end up costing trillions of dollars, benefiting absolutely no one in America outside of the military-industrial-congressional complex and the billionaires that invest in that space.

We saw this with the Iraq war of 2003 and it would be wise to reexamine the information war that preceded the kinetic war against Iraq and Saddam Hussein. The only difference between 2003 and 2026 is that America is now $40 trillion in debt and running low on munitions. Trump and his neocon handlers also do not have a “coalition of the willing” to back them up as George W. Bush and Dick Cheney had in 2003.

In an October 18, 2021 article, Al Jazeera dredged up the history most Americans have since forgotten, or were never taught:

“On February 5, 2003, as the United States was preparing to invade Iraq, Secretary of State Colin Powell made a pivotal presentation to the United Nations Security Council claiming Saddam Hussein was developing weapons of mass destruction (WMD). The biological weapon anthrax could be delivered against Iraq’s neighbors or the U.S. by unmanned aerial vehicles, Powell claimed, dramatically holding up a small glass vial as proof.”

Powell used his reputation as a straight-shooting military man to deceive the world into supporting a U.S. war in the Middle East that would drag on for more than two decades and drain the U.S. of its wealth, while enriching a small cadre of elitist corporations in the U.S. that profit from weapons manufacturing and from rebuilding the bombed-out infrastructure of foreign countries.

Now they are trying to play the same card with Iran.

Will Americans be as stupid and easily manipulated into war hysteria in 2026 as they were in 2003?

This is going to be a disaster. Quite possibly the most humiliating defeat in U.S. military history. And that will impact America’s political and economic landscape for decades, if not permanently, possibly relegating us to Second or even Third World status before it’s all said and done.

By continuing to push this war with Iran, Trump appears to be on a path to utterly obliterate the Republican Party and bury it forever, along with America’s standing in the world. How ironic that he wages this war in the name of “making America great again” and “powerful again” when it’s almost guaranteed to have the opposite affect. America simply cannot afford another forever war. This is not 2003 when we still had a semblance of financial stability and the entire world was afraid of us. That’s no longer the case. Going it alone in a war against Iran with nobody but Israel along for the ride will be the final nail in the coffin of the American hegemonic superpower.

I’ve said it before and I will repeat it until I’m blue in the face: Trump is not looking for an “out” in this confrontation with Iran. That is all a smokescreen. Whether he attacks them tomorrow or a year from now, he has not and never will let go of his obsession to bring down this country.

The objective of the war is to destroy not just Iran’s military but to destroy the state and industrial structure, destroy its ability to feed itself, destroy the entire society, let it devolve into civil war and after that settles out, to rape it of its resources.

The U.S. is the heir to the British Empire and it uses the same old tricks that the British used to provoke countries into war.

At the same time it is provoking Iran, it, astonishingly, also is hoping to ratchet up its proxy war against Russia. The problem, however, is that the Russians are aware of this old British strategy and aren’t taking the bait. At some point, however, they may be forced to attack a NATO country because the attacks by Ukraine on Russia keep getting bigger and bolder. Last night Ukraine, with U.S. targeting data and Western support, bombed the landmark Kerch Bridge that connects mainland Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, leading to its partial collapse.

This is a huge escalation in the Russia-NATO war. Russia will have to respond. But when it does, look for the wizards of war in the West to scream and rant about Russia being the evil aggressor who must be “held to account.”

I’ve been forecasting for the last three years that World War III was going to be pushed on us, and the push just keeps gaining steam.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war. Do not believe anything you see or read from the corporate media. And never comply. The globalists who control our puppet politicians get their power when we fall into the trap set for us by their psychological operations in their continuing propaganda war against we the people.

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