Things are getting ready to break loose in the Middle East and, this time, it’s going to be different than the typical American/Israeli-sponsored regime-change operation.

Jesus warned in the 24th chapter of Matthew that in the last days we would see “nation rising against nation and kingdoms rising against kingdoms.”

In all the wars that America has been involved in post-World War II, there have been many cases of a nation rising against a nation.

A kingdom rising against a kingdom is more rare and a much bigger deal. This signals a major regional war, possibly a world war.

Why do I believe Iran War 2.0 has the potential to become one of those larger wars?

For starters, we don’t have the United Nations or a “coalition of the willing” on our side this time around, like we did in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Secondly, neither Iraq nor Afghanistan had a ballistic missile arsenal anything like what Iran has. It is large, accurate, and includes hypersonics, something the U.S. and Israelis have no defense against.

Thirdly, those previous wars in Iraq and Afghanistan did not take place in a digital age where the targeted nation, or an ally of theirs, had cyber capabilities that could devastate American infrastructure. Iran does. And certainly China and Russia, who are friends with the Iranian regime, have that ability.

Russia and China not only have the cyber expertise to make life difficult for Americans, they also have every reason to be fed up with Washington’s attempt to increase its hegemonic power, following Trump’s power play in Venezuela and his talk of taking over Greenland, Mexico, Canada, and his continued support for Biden’s Ukraine war in Russia’s backyard.

And, as I’ve previously reported, China receives up to 19 percent of its oil from Iran. This is a critical resource for the world’s largest industrial economy, enough perhaps to make it worth fighting for.

I’ve been warning for months that Donald Trump was hell bent on launching a second attack on Iran for the sole purpose of regime change. He delayed the attack after his military advisors explained all the risks involved. That’s why he’s taken the last several weeks to move more military assets into the region to prepare for a much bigger attack than he originally thought would be needed to dislodge the Iranian regime from power. It can’t be done with a few dozen bombing raids. Ground troops will be needed.

Americans, however, are still living in la la land. Most don’t get it. They watch too much Fox News and CNN. They believe American military power is invincible.

I get the distinct impression that many Americans have grown numb to these types of operations. They may not like it, but they’ve been conditioned to believe that’s just part of who we are as Americans and what we do. We are the policemen of the world. We, along with our Israeli partners, decide which governments are allowed to rule over what countries.

Because they have been so heavily propagandized by a corrupt Western media, many Americans are unprepared for any sort of global pushback against American hegemony. When it finally materializes, and it could be in this upcoming attack on Iran, this global pushback will result in a protracted conflict that leads to tens of thousands of U.S. casualties. Sadly, many Americans have been mind-controlled into thinking that if Trump is ordering the invasion, it will be quick and relatively bloodless. Trump promised an end to the forever wars and the expensive nation-building projects that enrich the billionaire elites, and they still believe that’s the real Donald Trump. They just can’t wrap their heads around the fact that Trump may have lied, that he may be a neocon globalist swamp creature masquerading as an America-first anti-globalist “peace president.”

It’s also possible that Trump doesn’t relish the idea of launching another Middle East war but that he’s been horribly compromised by the Epstein files and is being blackmailed. So he’s faced with a decision: Launch the full-blown regime-change war on Iran or face a new round of even more disastrous Epstein file releases.

There’s no other explanation for why he would be risking World War III with China and Russia. But we know it’s coming and coming very soon.

Donald Tusk, the prime minister of Poland, issued a warning this week to any Polish citizens inside Iran to “Leave Immediately. Within a few hours, there may be no more possibility to evacuate.”

This was no longer precautionary. This was get out now before the airspace closes and you are trapped in a country ready to go up in flames.

After the fall of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, China’s reliance on Iran for oil has no doubt increased, as the U.S. puppet government that replaced Maduro has cut off all oil exports to Beijing.

What is essentially going on, a story that’s gone unreported in the Western media, is that Washington’s decision to take out the Iranian regime is as much an attack on China as it is on Iran. They are trying to choke off oil supplies to the world’s largest industrial economy.

This could prove suicidal for America’s economy as we depend on China for so many vital products, including critical medicines.

Starving China of the oil it needs to run its economy amounts to a declaration of war that will almost certainly require an equally war-like response from Beijing. Whether it’s China exercising its economic leverage over the U.S. by withholding vital exports, or China deciding now is the time to make a move militarily on Taiwan, we need to get prepared for some big changes, most of which will not be good for our lifestyles or pocketbooks here in the West. There is also the possibility of Iran activating terrorist cells inside America. If those cells truly exist, I can’t imagine a better reason for the mullahs to activate them then a U.S. invasion of their country.

Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe the regime in Tehran is as weak as Fox News tells us it is and that regime will collapse soon after the bombs start falling. Maybe Russia and China will sit this one out, like they have all the other U.S. regime-change operations over the last 40 years. But I wouldn’t count on it.

Either way, it’s looking like this war will kick off within the next few days. So if you haven’t started to prepare, you need to start now.

What does preparing for a major war look like? It depends on your situation, but here are some basics to consider:

· Get several 5-gallon gasoline containers and fill them up now. Fill up your vehicles too, because the price of gasoline is likely to skyrocket if Iran shuts down the Strait of Hormuz, a body of water through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply moves on a daily basis.

· Another product that is likely to skyrocket in the wake of a major war is the price of ammunition. It could even become scarce if the war drags on for more than a few weeks or months. It’s relatively cheap right now, so it’s a good time to buy.

· Also have at least a three- to six-month supply of food in your house. Get a good water filtration system like a Berkey or some similar unit.

· Get some cash out of the bank, because along with war comes the possibility of a major cyber attack targeting the banking and financial system.

· Stock up on anything you are dependent on that comes from China, including pharmaceuticals.

· Have plenty of batteries, candles, lighters, and other accessories needed in case of an extended power outage, which could be caused by an EMP or cyber attack.

I’ve been warning this day would come since the end of the 12-day war last June. I knew that was just a warm-up session for the big showdown between the U.S./Israel and Iran/Russia/China. Perhaps something unexpected will happen and the can will get kicked down the road again, postponing World War III till a later date, but we can’t assume that will be the case.

These situations are highly volatile and highly unpredictable, so again, let’s hope I am wrong and Trump’s war against Iran goes quickly and doesn’t result in a larger regional war or, God forbid, World War III. If it’s the latter, we’ve got a whole other set of problems because World War III would mean the U.S. itself comes under attack from conventional or nuclear-armed missiles. That’s a scenario I hope we never have to live through, but it’s a scenario that might be more possible for our European friends. For the U.S. to be targeted in that way, it would likely require Russia, China or North Korea to launch their missiles at us. But Iran has missiles capable of reaching out as far as Europe.

On August 17, 2025, Iran International reported, citing an Iranian lawmaker, that Iran’s missiles are capable of striking into the heart of Europe and could eventually target U.S. cities from the sea.

“Perhaps our next missile will hit Washington directly. We can target America from the sea. The Aerospace Force of the IRGC has been working for 20 years on making it possible to strike America from Iranian ships. Even if we have not yet reached this technology, it remains within our grasp,” Amir Hayat-Moqaddam, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Didban Iran.

We also have 30,000 to 40,000 U.S. troops in the region, who are vulnerable to Iranian missiles.

Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna posted to X that he was trying to force a vote on a War Powers Act resolution next week, stating:

“Like the votes before the Iraq war, this could be one of the most consequential votes in the history of Congress. Are we going to stop another endless dumb foreign war? Or will the neoconservatives mislead us once again?”

We live in interesting and fast-changing times. Despite all the claims of “peace and safety” from the Peace President, nobody should feel safe. Nobody is coming to help should war come to your country, your city, your neighborhood.

What happens if an Iranian missile were to score a direct hit on an American aircraft carrier?

What happens if the war drags on in Iran and Israel runs out of Patriot missile interceptors? Would Israel then turn to its nuclear arsenal, dealing a final crushing blow to Iran that would kill hundreds of thousands if not millions? If so, I suspect people all over the world would be in panic, because that would mean Pandora’s box has been opened, and who knows what country would be next to unleash its nuclear arsenal.

I understand these are worst-case scenarios, but ones that we should keep in the back of our minds because once wars start, nobody can predict how they will end.

