Stan Sylvester
6h

"If my sons did not want war there would be none." Gutle Schraper, wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, mother of his 5 sons.

......the family business seems to be stronger than ever......

DawnieR
6h

Remember when 'Preppers' were LAUGHED at??

And if one is STILL NOT 'prepping', and STILL LAUGHING (at 'Preppers')......you will NOT be laughing any longer, here soon enough!!

If the 'CV19' PsyOp did NOT TEACH you ANYTHING......then there is NO HOPE for 'YOU'!

We've BEEN in SHTF (Shit Hits The Fan).....SINCE the 'CV19' Op, in case one hasn't noticed!

