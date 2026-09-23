President Trump continues to believe he can change reality by simply speaking things into being.

Practically every week he is renaming and rebranding something, often with his name or the name “America” in the new name.

The Gulf of Mexico becomes the Gulf of America.

The Strait of Hormuz becomes the Strait of America.

The Kennedy Center in D.C. was renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center, although this was struck down by the courts.

Lake Ontario was rebranded Lake America.

The Department of Defense became the Department of War.

And on and on and on…

Now he’s renaming artificial intelligence to “super intelligence.”

Poof! AI is now SI. Why? Because Trump said so. Need any other reason?

“Welcome to the new world of super intelligence - SI,” Trump said during a rambling speech to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday in which he openly threatened to annihilate another sovereign country if it didn’t do as he demanded.

“From this point forward, all of United States’ documents, and hopef…