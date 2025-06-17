Well, the moment is finally upon us. It’s been obvious to the tuned-in, fully awake folks for at least three years now that the world was being conditioned, indoctrinated and ultimately driven into World War III.

Most people didn’t want to go there. They said we were crazy for even talking or writing about it.

As a result, most of America has grown numb to both the Ukraine war and the never-ending Middle East wars. They checked out long ago.

The saying “ignorance is bliss,” may be a cliché, but it’s probably the truest of all clichés….until it runs its course and whatever you chose to be ignorant of comes knocking on your door, ready to slap you in the face, refusing to be ignored any longer.

And that’s where we are now, my fellow Americans.

President Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed “Peace President,” has apparently authorized, or is about to authorize, the US to join Israel in its war with Iran.

We hear all the reports in the media today that, as CNN says, “Trump is leaning towards using U.S. military force to strike Iranian nuclear sites.”

The truth is, this decision was made months or even years ago by the real decision-makers, who are not presidents. They are bankers, intelligence operatives, weapons manufacturers, tech oligarchs.

They never wanted a diplomatic solution. And the goal was never just to destroy Iran’s nuclear operations. The goal was always regime change. Just ask retired General Wesley Clark about that. He warned us 18 years ago that Iran was on a list of seven countries in the Middle East that Washington had targeted for regime change. It’s taken longer than they thought, but they haven’t given up. They’re still working on that list of seven countries.

So wars are never about what they tell us they’re about.

And this war is no different. It’s not about Iran’s nuclear program. Does anyone still think the Iraq war was about Saddam having weapons of mass destruction? Was Afghanistan about wiping out the al-Qaida terrorists?

As I said in my previous article, Washington was built for war. And Americans are conditioned to support it. We are taught that supporting war is part of supporting what it means to be American and patriotic.

That’s what Washington does best is launch wars. They aren’t very good at winning them. But by golly they are good at launching them.

Trump is now rejecting a “diplomatic solution” and has called on Iran to “unconditionally surrender.” He’s admitted he was aware of Israel’s war plans all along and supported them. He just needed to make it look like he was trying for peace, even though he broke every rule of diplomacy. He aired his frustrations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in public and he told the whole world the terms of his “deal,” that Iran was given one choice: Take the deal or be bombed. That’s not how diplomacy works and any reasonable person would know better than to use use such a ploy, let alone advertise it, and expect the opposing party to accept it.

Trump is sending fleets of U.S. military assets to the Middle East as we speak, and British PM Kier Starmer is doing the same. This is Iraq and Afghanistan all over again, or is it? I could be wrong. It could be just another Middle East adventure that makes the neocons a lot of money. But something feels different this time. Like we are heading into uncharted waters, not just another futile and useless war that wastes the lives of American servicemen like in Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, etc. It has all the makings of a much bigger event.

For one thing, it comes on the heels of the deceptive war games being played in Ukraine, where the US and NATO have used Ukraine as a proxy against Russia, pissing off Vladimir Putin and backing him into a corner, a corner where no nuclear-armed dictator ought to be pushed.

Secondly, unlike Iraq and Afghanistan, this war involves the lightning-rod nation of Israel and many Americans see it as “Israel’s war.” They may not mind us helping supply Israel with Patriot missiles and other defensive-oriented munitions, but they are not willing to risk a scenario where their sons or daughters get sent to die for what is seen as Israel’s national interest.

As Christians, we could argue for days over what the Bible means when it instructs us to “bless Israel,” but I question whether it includes being willing to die or send your children to die in whatever war Benjamin Netanyahu says is vital for his country’s national security.

This sense of Israel dragging the US into another endless Middle East war describes the feelings of roughly half of Trump’s base, known as the MAGA movement. Many loved Trump and voted three times for him exactly because they thought he was the one guy who would put an end to our country being dragged into another foreign war with nebulous connections to our national security. You could argue that some of these wars, the current one included, actually place our national security in jeopardy, creating more terrorist backlash to come our way.

So MAGA is done as a political movement if Trump gets us directly involved in the Iran-Israel war, especially if he ends up putting boots on the ground or we get hit by another wave of Islamic terrorism. Many will say “I’m done” with Trump who lied about being the Peace President when, in fact, his foreign policy is indistinguishable from that of George W. Bush or Joe Biden. He is continuing to fund Biden’s war in Ukraine and he is continuing to fight Bush-like wars in the Middle East.

MAGA cannot survive a major fracture because it already only accounted for roughly half the nation’s voting public. Trump’s party, the Republicans, will lose the mid-terms in grand fashion, and the cycle will repeat itself with a Democrat president promising to get us out of the Iranian quagmire in 2028, only to get us involved in more wars after that, if we still exist as a nation and haven’t been nuked by Russia.

That brings me to my final point of how this war feels different. We now have the real risk of Russia, China and North Korea getting involved directly in a war with America, likely on more than one or two fronts if China were to seize the opportunity to make a move on Taiwan.

It was very clever how they drew Trump into their plan.

They knew Israel didn’t have the type of ultra-heavy bombs to finish the job that it started and destroy Iran’s nuclear program, which is located more than half a mile underground. The plan all along was to have Israel start it, and the U.S. finish it.

Now, who is “they?”

This entire war, along with the one in Ukraine, has been orchestrated from the start by the US, British and Israeli intelligence agencies. Trump, Netanyahu, Keir Starmer, and Vlad Zelensky are just along for the ride. They are globalist puppets.

Trump’s ego and unmatched bravado made him easy to manipulate. That’s why the deep state was not at all disappointed when he won the presidency for a second time, and one could even make the case that he was their preferred choice all along. Yes, even the lawfare, the incessant liberal-media attacks and possibly even the failed assassinations, were all carefully designed to make him more popular in the eyes of voters. Americans love an underdog.

But what if that underdog was working for the globalists all along? Knowingly or unknowingly, I believe he serves their purpose for this time. And what is their overarching purpose? To trigger the final takedown of an already vulnerable America, which is strapped with extreme debt and has an overstretched military force, already teetering on economic collapse. Get us in the final war with multiple foreign powers and watch the ship go down, showing the world that America was a paper tiger all along, built on a perception of strength that was always exaggerated, and finally became untenable.

Maybe I’ll be proven wrong. I hope I am. Maybe Trump really is the master of 3D Chess. Maybe Russia and China will continue to sit back and lick their wounds. The three countries have military cooperation agreements and economic ties. China gets a large chunk of its oil from Iran. But maybe Washington’s plan to destroy Russia and isolate China will work to perfection and secure the world for 100 years of peace. I pray I am wrong and the optimists who tell us to “trust the plan” are right.

Share