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CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
7hEdited

The near middle east was Christian and peaceful for 600 years before Islam stormed out of the desert. Islam is the 1400 year old problem, and always was, long before oil was discovered.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
7h

Just like you I hope we are wrong about Trump getting dragged into war that he has no idea how to end. As for the midterms, I can’t see how this fractured base will come together. The Christian Zionists are calling anyone who isn’t onboard with the Netanyahu war, far right. Imagine that. Yes, this cycle has repeated itself before but the difference is our republic is broke. When ur interest on debt is your biggest expense, the jig is up. So no matter who takes over in the future things will be very different.

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