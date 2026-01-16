Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
7h

Trump has a habit of calling people to the streets and then abandoning them. J/6 comes to mind.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
Dawn Dely's avatar
Dawn Dely
8h

I feel bad for the Iranian people who have been used as pawns by world leaders for decades. It is America's fault that Iran is in such misery in the first place because of what Pres. Carter and the CIA did in 1979 to oust the Shah and install the brutal Islamic regime. The Iranian people are the most abandonded and ignored people in the world. Pres. Trump should have never opened his mouth and told them he would help! Leo, I sure wish you would go on Brannon Howse's show soon and discuss this with him. He, Anni Cyrus, and Shahram Hadien have a very different perspective than you do!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture