In my last two posts, I communicated some things that concern me greatly about Donald Trump. But in today’s post, in the interest of balance, I will point out one thing that I like about Trump.

Let’s first summarize Trump’s demonstrated weaknesses and then I’ll share what I think is his biggest strength. You are free to agree or disagree in the comments below the article.

In my first article, I pointed out how Trump is shaky on the Second Amendment and this is only one example of how he seems willing to compromise on major issues of importance to true conservatives.

He’s also compromised on the issue of life. Trump has basically, with nary a wimper from pro-lifers, transformed the Republican Party from a pro-life party into a pro-abortion party. Trump says it should be OK to kill a baby in the womb up to 14 or 15 weeks gestation. That’s nearly the entire first trimester of pregnancy in which a baby’s life is now free to take without the mother having a conscience about it, if we go by the Trump doctrine on life. This is basically where Democrats were on this issue in the 1970s and 80s but it sounds conservative now when Democrats are saying babies can and should be aborted during all nine months of pregnancy, if that’s what the mother wants. But just because you want to set a limit on when you can still abort a child is in no way, shape or form a pro-life position and it’s time we pro-lifers admit that we are simply choosing the lesser of two evils.

In my second article, I showed how Trump has a terrible sense of judgment in picking people for important jobs, like his choice for vice president and his choices for the Supreme Court and various cabinet-level advisory roles. Of his three nominees to the Supreme Court, for example, two of them are not very conservative at all. His vice presidential pick, JD Vance, shows Trump has zero understanding of technocracy, something that was obvious during his first term and the Vance pick shows he’s still clueless in this important area that the globalists exploit for greater control of we the people.

But now that I’ve gotten that off my chest of Trump’s faults, I’d like to point out his major strength. He is not a neocon. As such, Trump’s first inclination is always to avoid getting us into wars. This is good. Very good. I wish more politicians in both parties were anti-war. Being anti-war does not mean you are pacifist. Far from it. I believe Trump evaluates geopolitical situations with the mindset of what is in America’s national interest. Not, how can we further the interests of empire and the military-industrial complex, as so many politicians do.

Because Trump has a healthy revulsion for war, he will always be hated and vilified by the Washington deep state, which is a Uniparty that controls everything. This Uniparty controls all federal agencies, most federal courts, the mainstream corporate media, the major social media platforms, the military, law enforcement, and the education and medical establishment in this country. All of this is controlled by blood-thirsty globalists. Going against these forces ensure that you will encounter horrific blowback, and Trump has certainly encountered his share of that, right up to and including an assassination attempt.

Anti-war politicians in other Western countries have encountered the same level of blowback, including Prime Minister Robert Fico of Slovakia and Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary. Notice there are no assassins or prosecutors going after Trudeau, Macron, Scholz, Biden, and the rest of the globalist Western puppet leaders.

Below is an excellent article by one of my favorite authors, Martin Armstrong, on the vile nature of the neocons going back to the days of Kennedy and Reagan and how they still dominate Washington today. Kennedy and Reagan were both shot because they did not kowtow to the globalist neocons. Like Trump, they had their flaws, but on the issue of foreign policy, they bucked the system.

Article below by Martin Armstrong of Armstrong Economics

I can tell you that when Reagan was elected, the Republicans were beside themselves. When I asked: What’s the problem? They said: “You don’t understand!” They explained that they would have to “train” him because he was a “governor” and not one of them from the swamp. The Neocons tried their best to prevent Reagan from even meeting with Gorbachev. They told him “you can never trust a Russian!”

Had Reagan listened to the Neocons, the Berlin Wall would never have fallen. The Neocons simply converted their hatred of communists into hatred of all Russians.

When I went to dinner at Mar-a-Lago in March 2020, Trump said he wanted to pull the troops out of Afghanistan because he was tired of writing letters to their families claiming that their child died for God and country. As I said, he asked what we were doing there. I got to see that Trump was human and was concerned for the soldiers who were dying only because of the Neocons, like John Bolton. Bolton constantly wanted to convert the United States into an imperial power that dominated the entire world with his endless wars. This is why Russia and China see us as a vile “imperialistic” world power assassinating leaders and overthrowing governments – regime change. These UNELECTED Neocons abuse the power of the United States and turn the world against us.

Let’s make this very clear about Bolton. John Bolton was a fervent supporter of the Vietnam War, yet he managed to avoid combat through a student deferment followed by enlistment in the Maryland Air National Guard. He is always willing to send American boys to their deaths but sought a deferment for himself. Bolton openly supported the United States’ interference in other countries under his philosophy that, somehow, we have the right to carry out regime changes worldwide. That is precisely what got JFK assassinated by the CIA because they were engaging in regime change, assassinating leaders, and he wanted to terminate the CIA. Just look at Project Northwoods, where they tried to kill Americans and blame it on Cuba to justify an invasion. These Neocons are a threat to the United States and will sacrifice your children as well as you to win this game of power.

Questions remain about Nixon and Watergate despite four decades of literature from historians, journalists, academics, and politicians. Who ordered the break-in at the DNC headquarters on June 17, 1972? What was erased from the infamous 18 ½ minute gap? How much did Nixon know about the cover-up? But more importantly, what most people do not know is that Nixon, who had confronted the CIA and told the director “I know who killed JFK” when he left office, Nixon REFUSED to accept Secret Service protection and hired his own security out of his own pocket. Interesting. Perhaps Nixon knew far more than the government ever allowed to be said in public.

Share