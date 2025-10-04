WATCH VIDEO: Trap is set for Trump. War, collapse, digital prison and more discussed with Minute to Midnight podcaster Tony Koretz
Important and timely interview connecting lots of dots from the dizzying array of globalist schemes being advanced at Warp Speed.
I have a special video interview with Tony to share with you this morning in which we discuss all of the timely topics we are currently living through and soon to encounter. Please watch and share this interview far and wide, as those who’ve seen it are telling me it’s one of the most important media interviews I’ve done in a while.
Never have I called a U.S. president "disgustingly narcissistic", but the one whose own Trump Tower has a black cube of Saturn (Satan) worship on the roof right above his penthouse gets to be the first. Looking forward to hearing you and Tony!
It's always a plus to listen to you and Tony Koretz on A Minute to Midnight!