The U.S. government is the biggest criminal entity in America and the sooner Americans realize that, the sooner we can be done with it.

In fact, I no longer call it the government. That’s a construct far too many of us have bought into. A government, at least in a supposed republic, exists to serve its people.

This government exists to harm its people.

If the Covid shenanigans that ended in mandated experimental mRNA injections for millions of Americans wasn’t enough to convince you of the criminality of this rogue entity, the latest travesty in Iowa should seal the deal.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, the U.S. Army will detonate 5 tons of neurotoxin-laced degraded explosives at the Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

Those living within 5 miles will likely be evacuated — while an “imminent threat alert” warned those up to 20 miles away to remain indoors with windows closed “to avoid airborne lead dust, noise and vibration.”

Yet, the dust could easily carry as far as 100 miles from the site, and we now have evidence that lead isn’t the only dangerous toxin contained in these bombs.

At a press conference Tuesday, the Army admitted its planned “carefully controlled detonation” will leave health-damaging levels of lead azide residue on surface areas within the 20-mile radius. It said children and pregnant women should definitely evacuate to safer areas farther out from the release site in Middletown.

No information was given at the press conference on whether transportation will be provided. That means those in the lower strata of society will likely be left to inhale and ingest the toxins.

But here’s the ultimate irony.

Multiple news agencies were reporting Tuesday that Israel and the U.S. are preparing for possible military strikes on Iran over its alleged chemical weapons program, with President Trump expected to make a final decision in the coming days.

So the U.S. government is considering going to war against a country halfway around the world under the pretext of stopping that country from having – not using but merely possessing – chemical weapons.

Yet, that same U.S. government has planned to strategically unleash a chemical weapon against its own people on Wednesday in Iowa. At least three states, parts of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, could be affected immediately. Missouri is downwind from the blast site if current weather patterns hold true.

But it’s even worse than that.

The farmland in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri is responsible for growing an outsized portion of American corn, wheat, soy beans and other food.

Iowa produces the most eggs and second most pork of any state. What about the chickens and hogs exposed to the lead azide tomorrow? I didn’t hear anything about that at the press conference.

On the day before Thanksgiving, on short notice, all of the children and pregnant women who aren’t able to escape, will be exposed. All of the farm animals will be exposed. The soil will be exposed and contaminated for years.

But we’re supposed to believe our government is going to war against Iran over that country’s possible possession of chemical weapons? Our government could care less about its own people being victimized by a chemical attack perpetrated by them.

Watch James Li’s gut-wrenching video on the topic below.

The American Lung Association is advising people to stay indoors for up to 48 hours, effectively keeping them housebound over the busiest holiday travel week of the year.

Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist and public health expert who writes for the Substack account The Focal Points, reported in a post to Facebook that “lead is a potent neurotoxin” and that potential consequences of lead exposure include:

Permanent brain damage

Cardiovascular damage

Kidney damage

Pregnancy complications

Long-term environmental contamination

But it gets worse. There is more than just lead in these bombs.

According to Holscher, the government will be testing soil, water and sediment for a total of eight hazardous metals after the explosion, including arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium, mercury, lead, selenium and silver. This is according to the Army’s own 726-page detonation document.

As for the Army and Trump’s White House saying it had no choice but to detonate these old bombs and that this was the only way to “safely” remediate the problem because the aging explosive material could not be moved or otherwise neutralized, well, that’s hogwash too. Don’t believe it.

How do we know that’s a lie? A University of Georgia professor told Fox 5 Atlanta that the U.S. Army abruptly canceled his Georgia-based company’s contract to neutralize unstable explosives at an Iowa ammunition plant.

“I’m really angry about this. I feel like we’re guinea pigs,” Krys Plate, who lives about two miles south of the Army’s fence line around the stockpile, told the New York Times.

“We didn’t have any communication from anybody officially. This could have been done way better,” Plate’s husband Jim told the Times.

“We’re feeling less confident that anybody knows what they’re doing. We’re getting very frustrated by whatever the heck is going on,” the retired teacher added.

Pray for Iowa and the bordering states. Pray for our nation. We are under attack from a rogue “government” that clearly hates us all.

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