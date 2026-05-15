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JoJo's avatar
JoJo
3h

Christ is King. God is on the throne. Meanwhile, it’s going to get rough down here.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

Between the corporate conglomerates' agendas to get these monstrosities built and local "leadership", these data centers appear to be sailing through with ease. The deals are cut, tax benefits granted, zoning approved and construction begins.

And as with most concerns today, we the people are brushed aside and ignored. We're then stuck with higher tax burdens and/or decreased "services, higher electric rates, environmental damage, as in water shortages, destruction of farm land, trees, noise and light pollution, the air warmed, etc....etc .... .

Things are rushing forward and all to our destruction.

VERY timely subject!! Thank you Leo

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