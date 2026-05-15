Graphic courtesy of Mike Adams/Brighteon Media at Brighteon.com

Artificial intelligence is the sum of all things human, the pinnacle of human achievement without God. In that sense, AI is the physical, tangible evidence that we are living in the last days, when the restrainer is removed and evil is given a longer leash to drive things to ultimate destruction.

God, the Creator and Sustainer of life and the source of all that is good and beautiful, never forces anyone to accept His authority. That’s just the way God is. So when a society or civilization collectively rejects His authority, He gives them over to their own delusions.

The biggest delusion of all is that man doesn’t need God to achieve a good outcome in life.

And AI is mankind’s crowning achievement, its ultimate Tower of Babel. AI is a competing system of life crafted by the worst people on earth, meant as a counter to God’s system. You have questions? Don’t go to God in prayer or the Bible. Just ask AI.

In doing so, you are bowing to those who programmed AI, who taught it what to say in answer to any conceivable question by feeding it reams and reams of selected data and denying it other forms of data.

These are the types of people who accompanied President Trump this week on his state visit to China. All of them are either in the business of building the AI-powered beast system or funding it. They sincerely believe they are the smartest people on the planet. That inherent human arrogance is a key ingredient of the end-times mark of the beast. It’s all things human, the number of man to the third power, the unholy trinity of man-based power and authority in rebellion against God’s order. Absent any reliance or trust in humanity’s Creator, humanity will destroy itself. That is the mark of Lucifer and it leads to self-destruction. Trust in man’s systems as savior of the world, and your personal savior, and you will join him on the road to perdition. It was he, Lucifer, who told Adam and Eve in the garden: Do not believe God. Go your own way. Craft your own story. Don’t believe the narrative given you by the One who claims to be all powerful, omniscient, omniponent, and omnipresent. Look to yourselves for these qualities instead of God, and “You surely will not die.”

This is why we call the tech bros and their globalist banker buddies “Luciferian.” They have set up a system that not only eliminates the authority of God, but sets up a false god in His place, to sit on His throne. The god of self-promotion and self-adulation. You can see this principle of “self” in everything the U.S. Empire does. Trump and his corporate behemoths are just the human faces of that arrogant, self-aggrandizing system. They embody it perfectly, but the mindset is rampant throughout American and Western society. We are the best. We have the most powerful military. We write the rules of trade and finance. Accept them or get out of the way. Accept them or we will kill you. We can kill you with economic sanctions or we can kill you with our military.

Without God as the head, civilization devolves into the law of the jungle, where nothing but raw power determines who eats and who doesn’t, who lives and who dies. And that’s the path we are currently going down with all of the wars being stirred up around the world, wars that will destroy nations, peoples and cultures. Not just through the modern technological efficiency of AI-based kill chains, where “autonomous warfare” takes over for human decisions on the battlefield, but also through the famines and pestilences that lurk in the shadows of war.

Stealing the life source

I find it interesting that the one resource demanded by AI is the same resource that sustains human life on planet earth. That resource is water. Fresh water. AI data centers require billions of gallons of fresh water, at the very time this precious resource is becoming more and more scarce due to historic droughts. Something has to give. Either AI or the number of humans must take a hit.

I believe that’s key to understanding why the globalists want the wars to continue. They may talk about peace, but they want more and bigger wars. The U.S./Israel war with Iran and Russia’s war with Ukraine will not end anytime soon; they will only get more bloody and cause more economic devastation.

Trump’s massive new $1.5 trillion defense budget includes an unspecified allotment of taxpayer dollars to “autonomous warfare.” This is just another name for automated killings. The budget references a new “Special Operations Forces Autonomous Warfare Center.” This is fancy language for: Death by Automation. AI will choose who lives and who dies.

Through the use of drones, AI robots and AI monitoring, the Pentagon boasts of having multiple levels of surveillance, pattern recognition, and the ability to take out terrorists anywhere at any time, simply by relying on the technology it has created. It now claims omniscience, omnipotence and omnipresence.

Global Defense News reports in a April 24, 2026 article:

Once fully established, the command will employ autonomous, semi-autonomous and unmanned platforms and systems to counter threats and challenges across domains, linking tactical missions to long-term strategic effects. This means that drones and autonomous systems will no longer be treated only as supporting assets, but as core instruments for persistent surveillance, rapid interdiction, crisis response and strategic pressure against networks that threaten regional stability and U.S. security interests.

The government is also in the process of redefining the meaning of “domestic terrorists” and “domestic threats” to include anyone who openly rejects or encourages others to reject mainstream government narratives. This will likely include anyone who publicly advocates antiwar or anti-imperialist themes, is antivax, or in any way deemed “antisemitic.”

The beta tests have already been run in Gaza, in Lebanon, in Ukraine, and in Iran, where Palantir’s AI software creates the kill lists for its clients, which are the U.S., Israeli and Ukrainian military forces. At some point, that same technology, if it is allowed to grow its tenticles through thousands of new AI data centers, will be turned inward against dissidents and domestic “troublemakers,” meaning those who refuse to accept government narratives espoused by corporate CEOs, bankers, politicians and their controlled “mockingbird” media entities.

In this context, Mike Adams, owner of the Brighteon alternative news outlet, hit the nail on the head in a recent commentary about the current “Golden Age” and its drive toward ultimate self-destruction. AI may be the sum of all things ever learned by humanity, but the irony that most people don’t understand is that humanity without God is effectively the most anti-human system the world has ever seen. Adams posted his thoughts on AI to his X account: As you read it below, keep in mind that this demonic system, which will destroy many in its quest for total control, is ultimately doomed to fail.

An industry that is willing to bulldoze your home, steal your community water or cut you off from the power grid in order to build an AI data center is also, of course, willing to cut off your LIFE once it has the upper hand. The AI entities that will be birthed out of these data centers will be tasked with achieving mass human extermination, especially as more and more humans oppose the data centers themselves. The AI entities will be engineered to perceive humanity as a threat to be eliminated. Why? Because that’s the belief system on which AI has been trained from the very start. When Trump threatens to “end a civilization” as a form of pre-emptive “self-defense” against Iran, or when Netanyahu orders the mass bombing of children to eliminate them before they can grow into adults, AI systems see human examples of how to exploit violence to ensure survival in a hostile world. AI will pre-emptively exterminate humanity because that’s exactly what humans do to each other. And AI is trained on the corpus of human knowledge, philosophy and history. It’s mostly a history of genocide and democide, of course. This is what we are training AI to model. If humanity doesn’t stop the data centers soon, there will be very few humans remaining at all.

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