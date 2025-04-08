The Daily Mail reports that Germany's Interior Ministry has called for civil-defense training in schools and is urging citizens to stockpile food, water and essentials in response to the deteriorating security situation in Europe and a growing threat of World War III.

The unprecedented move would see German schoolchildren taught how to respond in volatile war-like scenarios.

A ministry spokesman said civil protection “should be given greater focus, including in schools,” given the recent geopolitical developments and expert testimonies that Russia could be ready to strike NATO territory within a few years.

Sounds like the ministry is listening to the wrong experts.

What The Daily Mail article does NOT say is that the chances of Russia launching a military strike on NATO countries would be zero if NATO would stop provoking Putin by funding a massive military buildup on Putin’s border with Ukraine.

A defense spokesman for Germany’s “conservative” CDU party is calling for mandatory basic training in disaster response, modeled on systems in Finland, which has been preparing citizens for the possibility of a war with Putin's Russia for years. Finland is another country that has largely consumed the intoxicating wine of anti-Russian warmongers. It’s leaders couldn’t wait to join NATO and invite Western troops on their border with Russia, which actually makes the citizens of Finland LESS SAFE than if Finland had remained neutral.

The Daily Mail said Berlin “stands ready to provide all schools and teachers with national crisis materials via the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance.”

The German defense ministry also approved a new EU Commission initiative on wartime readiness, and recommended that all German citizens prepare emergency supplies to last at least 72 hours as recommended by the European Union.

Governments have given similar instructions to their citizens in France, England, Sweden, Poland and other European countries.

All of Western Europe is lining up behind the war mongers. It won’t be long before this thing kicks off. And 72 hours worth of supplies aren’t going to cut it.

Pray for peace. Prepare for war. Our leaders want it. Whether we do or not.

And just because Donald Trump is in office doesn’t mean it’s safe to join the U.S. military. The government’s recruitment efforts have started yielding much better results since Trump returned to the White House. This was one of the major reasons the globalists allowed Trump to win in 2024, so they could re-populate the U.S. military with actual war fighters. They know that war is on the agenda, likely in 2025, and they need it to last long enough to wipe out a generation of young people as part of their continuing depopulation scheme.

President Donald Trump’s massive trade tariffs are not in and of themselves a bad thing. This needed to be done decades ago to preserve the livelihoods of the American workers and the economic fortunes of the middle class. My concern is that Trump is doing the right thing but in the wrong way. He’s trying to do too much too fast, sending the world into a state of economic shock that will only speed up the rush to war. Economic war always precedes kinetic war.

I keep waiting for a serious, sustained backlash from the anti-war crowd to materialize. Where are they hiding? What are they waiting for to come out and make themselves seen and heard? Perhaps they are already trying but get no media coverage? Perhaps the general public is not aware of just how close we are to World War III, and how quickly such a conflict could go nuclear? Are they deceived into thinking “Trump’s got this, not to worry?” Share your thoughts in the comments below.

