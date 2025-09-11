Buried beneath the overshadowing news of Charlie Kirk’s assassination is the inconvenient truth that NATO is continuing to inch closer to all-out war with Russia.

Early on Wednesday morning, some Russian drones somehow entered Polish airspace, and NATO fighter jets were engaged to shoot them down.

Polish fighter jets, with help from NATO allies, reportedly shot down several Russian drones that entered its eastern border early on September 10. It was the first time a NATO member state had directly engaged with Russian military assets in its airspace since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Polish officials said 19 projectiles entered Polish airspace during a large Russian air attack on Ukraine. Polish jets shot down at least three of the aircraft, although later reports could confirm no more than four drones actually made it into Polish space.

No casualties were reported. The whole incident seems contrived.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is warning that his nation is closer to military conflict “than at any time since the second world war.”

This is a tenuous situation that bears watching. Both sides are loaded for bear and ready to go at each other’s throats.

Following the drone incident, Poland formally invoked Article 4 of the NATO treaty. This is no small matter. Over a few errant drones that didn’t hurt a single soul? You bet. If they can make this into a big deal, they will. The scare mongering about Russia “attacking Poland” would have likely been all over the news yesterday if not for the tragic story out of Utah.

Poland also announced Wednesday it is sending 40,000 troops to its eastern border as it prepares for Russia’s and Belarus's joint military drills called Zapad 2025.

How does this affect us in the U.S.?

Poland and the United States are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which purports to be a defensive alliance formed after World War II to deal with the threat posed by the communist Soviet Union. Once the Soviet Union collapsed, NATO should have dissolved. Instead, it became more aggressive and expansion-minded, gobbling up country after country of the former Soviet bloc. In my opinion, it’s no longer a defensive entity but a tool of the globalists fighting for a one-world order with its power center in the West.

Polish PM Tusk, a notorious globalist, immediately decided, even before the origins of the drone launch could be investigated, that he would activate Article 4 of NATO’s treaty. Under Article 4, alliance members can demand consultations with their allies on whether the more serious Article 5 should be invoked. Tusk said he was in touch with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, another globalist puppet, who called the incursion “reckless behavior,” regardless of whether it was deliberate or accidental.

A NATO official confirmed to NBC News that Poland had “requested consultations under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty,” only the 8th time that the article has been invoked since NATO was established in 1949.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow neither confirmed nor denied such violations, but implied that whatever aircraft crossed the border were not launched from Russia.

Western politicians have already accused Moscow of staging a reckless provocation and have activated a rare Article 4 NATO response. They want war. When the time comes and they’ve been given the greenlight by their globalist banker friends, the politicians will seize on any opportunity to launch it.

