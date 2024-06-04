The head of the Bill Gates-funded World Health Organization has declared war on so-called “anti-vaxxers.”

In true Saul Alinsky fashion, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said earlier this week that “it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers.”

It was the revolutionary organizer Saul Alinsky who advised his fellow Marxists in his book, Rules for Radicals, to engage in a cutthroat information war against their political opponents.

Alinsky wrote:

“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.)”

That is exactly the strategy being used by the head of the World Health Organization, which let’s not forget is an organ of the United Nations.

Even the term “anti-vaxxer” is designed to ridicule. To stir up hatred for the “other.”

Tedros is himself a committed Marxist who, as a politician and public-health official in his native Ethiopia, was a member of the communist Tigray People's Liberation Front. So he will use any wedge issue to divide people off from one another and smear those who advance a pro-freedom option to his narrative of total government-corporate control over people’s lives.

During a talk titled “Celebrating 50 years of immunization progress,” Dr. Tedros said: “You know the serious challenge that’s posed by anti-vaxxers, and I think we need to strategize to really push back. I think it’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers. I think they used COVID as an opportunity, and you know all the havoc they are creating.”

Dr. Tedros’s divisive comments come at a time when more doctors are speaking out about the harm and devastation being caused by the Covid shots, everything from turbo cancers to stillbirths, strokes and heart attacks.

Recently, one of Japan’s most senior cancer doctors said COVID shots are ‘essentially murder’.

LifeSite News noted in a June 3 article that “the WHO has previously attacked people opposed to the dangerous, ineffective, and abortion-tainted COVID shots, baselessly smearing critics of the experimental injections as a ‘major killing force’ and attempting to link them to the ‘far right.’”

Have you ever wondered why the globalists are so fixated, so obsessed, with all things related to death? They push abortions during all nine months of pregnancy, euthanasia of the sick and elderly, toxic vaccines, perpetual wars, a climate agenda that includes a war on farmers and a culling of livestock herds while converting food-producing farmland back to its “wild” and unproductive state, all of which is adding up to higher food prices and eventually mass starvation.

It’s time to face facts. What we are dealing with here is, at its core, a death cult.

The LifeSite article added that the WHO and Dr. Tedros “completely disregard overwhelming evidence that the experimental COVID injections have caused millions of deaths and serious injuries and the dramatic recent pronouncement from a former Japanese government minister apologizing for such deaths.”

In his talk, Dr. Tedros repeated the bogus achievements of vaccines in general and childhood vaccination in particular, failing to mention the role of improved nutrition and sanitation in reducing child and maternal mortality.

“More than 14 million children in 2022 did not receive a single dose of vaccine; working together with partners like GAVI [the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization] and UNICEF, we aim to halve that number by 2030,” the WHO chief said.

He praised the Gates-funded GAVI’s role “in supporting access to vaccines around the world” and called on people to donate to its “replenishment letter” program. Both GAVI and the WHO receive hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the Gates Foundation every year.

LifeSite also noted that prominent critics of Big Pharma and the medical establishment, such as eminent cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, have stated that surging rates of autism and gender confusion in children may be connected to over-vaccination in early childhood years.

So expect more blowback if you are standing against the poisonous “vaccine” industry, which is really just one facet of the globalists’ depopulation agenda, along with more and bigger wars and the famine-inducing “climate” agenda.

