Who flipped Donald Trump from vaccine naysayer to vaccine promoter extraordinaire?
Former president ‘put $10 billion into a military program to depopulate Americans’
At the behest of then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Donald Trump on June 4, 2020, announced his support for the Bill Gates-funded GAVI Global Vaccine Alliance and helped them raise $8.8 billion from 32 donor governments and 12 foundations, corporations and organizations to immunize 300 million children and support the “global fight against …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Leo’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.