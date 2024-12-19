Earlier this week, Ukraine openly boasted of assassinating a top Russian general outside his home in Moscow.

Lt. General Igor Kirillov was killed when a bomb attached to a scooter was detonated remotely upon him leaving his apartment early in the morning. One of his assistants was also killed.

Russia on Tuesday criticized Ukraine's Western allies, accusing them of being complicit in the general’s murder. It was easy to come to this conclusion after no one in any official capacity in Washington, London, Paris or Berlin condemned the killing.

Western politicians and media love to characterize Putin as a dictator of the worst sort, a “KGB thug.” I hear a lot of conservative pundits using this same language and I find it laughable in its hypocrisy.

When has Putin ever reached across the Atlantic and assassinated an American general on U.S. soil? I don’t recall ever reading of such an incident but, if I am having a senior moment, please, someone, refresh my memory.

Moscow’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the West in a Telegram post of “approval for war crimes by fighters of the Kyiv regime” and said “all those who welcome terrorist attacks or deliberately hush them up are accomplices.”

This also hearkens back to past reports exposing a CIA program to train and assist Ukraine's special forces and intelligence in sabotage and cross-border targeted assassinations.

Lest you think this is just a clever piece of Russian propaganda, think again. It’s been reported even by a prominent member of the American deep-state media.

Last year, The Washington Post published a report on how Ukraine’s intelligence services were capable of carrying out assassinations inside Russia thanks to support they have been receiving from the CIA since 2014.

See screenshot of the article, posted to X, at the link below:

https://x.com/DecampDave/status/1869021827625812008

For those who have not read my previous Substack article, posted yesterday, I encourage you to do so. It goes into some detail about the 46 U.S. biolabs operating in Ukraine that were identified and taken down by Lt. General Kirrilov.

I never thought I would say this out loud but it’s becoming so obvious I cannot keep it bottled up inside any longer: The U.S. federal government is the world’s largest and most dangerous terrorist organization, hands down. It roams the earth looking for wars to start, countries to destabilize, and leaders to assassinate in cold blood. All while hiding behind a veneer of the self-righteous “defender of democracy.” I pray that the Lord God Almighty takes this international criminal enterprise down in accordance with His timing and His holy will, at which time the minions of the fallen angel Lucifer will be destroyed, and the entire world, including our own homeland of America, will be better off.

Share