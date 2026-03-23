Sometimes, as the old saying goes, it’s difficult to see the forest through the trees.

But the Iran war has been going on long enough now for us to see some clear patterns taking shape.

The Iranians have made good on their prewar threat to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway directly off their coastline through which 20 percent of the world’s oil and nearly 50 percent of the world’s fertilizer supplies must pass.

To seal it off for a significant amount of time, not to everyone but to Iran’s U.S.-backed enemies, will bring a global recession while helping Russia and China. Some analysts say the war has already accomplished that purpose and if it ended tomorrow it would take six months to a year to recover. But if the strait stays closed for another month or two we could be headed for not just a recession but a global depression the likes of which have not been seen in many decades.

History tells us that wars, pandemics and economic upheavals inevitably cause tremendous global realignments and tectonic shifts in the world order, not to mention major changes in our daily lives. These are often changes that almost nobody was expecting when the war first broke out.

The last world-changing event of this nature was the Covid plandemic in 2020.

Look who was in office then and look what happened. With Trump at the helm of the most powerful nation on earth, we ended up with toxic mRNA “vaccines” under a military regimen code-named Operation Warp Speed. It killed off millions of people and left millions of others with debilitating injuries.

The same man is in office now and look what is happening less than four weeks into a war he decided to launch despite there being no immediate threat of harm to America from the targeted nation of Iran.

Less than four weeks in, Iran is winning by doing exactly what it said it would do before Trump pulled the trigger on this war. They said they would close the Strait of Hormuz while unleashing their massive missile arsenal not only on Israel, which is America’s partner in the war, but on gulf oil states that host U.S. military bases.

Trump may have launched the war on the belief that the U.S. empire was waning and he needed to give it a boost by making a show of American military strength.

If that’s the case, he chose the wrong country to attack. Iran has prepared for this for 30 years and had an actual strategy to defeat the United States. It’s focused on spreading economic pain throughout the world until the U.S. relents and backs off of its regime-change plans. Given its geography, Iran is perfectly positioned to deal a humiliating defeat to the United States empire, exposing it as a paper tiger.

Trump made a terrible miscalculation by invading Iran and the war has not been quick and easy as he promised it would be. As many of us warned back in December and January, including yours truly, this conflict has all the hallmarks of a long, drawn-out war of attrition, exactly the kind of war that America’s military is not well positioned to endure. We do not have a strong supply line or the type of industrial base that can win a war of attrition. We have a military that has been built on shock and awe, technology, quick and devastating strikes from the air and sea. But modern warfare has changed and a country with unlimited access to cheap drones and advanced hypersonic missiles and is positioned to control the world’s most critical waterway is not easily defeated.

And yet, Trump is now said to be preparing a ground invasion of Iran, the first big clue that despite all of the rosy synopses given by Trump and his Fox News influencer turned Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, this war is not going well at all. Iran, for the record, has an army of nearly 1 million men, and they are just waiting for Trump’s 5,000 marines to walk into another trap.

And with each passing day that this war continues, the similarities to Covid increase and start to show their ugly face.

The Guardian reports, in a March 20 article:

“The International Energy Agency (IEA) has advised member countries, including Australia, the UK and the US, to take the emergency measures to curb oil demand, following the military strikes on Iran that have triggered the most significant supply disruptions in the history of the global oil market.”

But it’s not just oil. It’s natural gas and fertilizer that are also suffering major production shortfalls for every day that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to Iran’s enemies.

Energy-dependent states like Pakistan are already implementing energy-saving measures citing oil price surges.

Reuters reported on March 10 that the government of Pakistan announced that schools would close for two weeks and office workers would work more from home in an effort to cope ​with surging oil prices brought on by the Iran war.

Various European countries are also rolling out fuel rationing plans. Australia is another country considering austerity measures.

As the war drags on, all nations will eventually board the bandwagon until everyone is talking about the “new normal.” Two weeks to flatten the fuel curve? Remember how that became a hive mind for the MK Ultra’d masses in 2020? The globalists are preparing another round of it as we speak. Trump is again being trapped into doing their bidding.

Here’s what we have to look forward to, according to the IEA and other gatekeepers who are looking at this manufactured crisis and salivating over the prospects for triggering measures that lead to greater control over humanity. Remember, never let a crisis go to waste…

Energy-motivated lockdowns, including tracking of movement through phone apps that will eventually connect to a biometric digital ID.

Limits on the freedom of movement will be buttressed with crackdowns on freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Rationing of energy usage will be an option many nations turn to.

Severe inflation and destruction of the U.S. petro dollar.

Work from home.

Planes grounded.

Much higher food prices lead to panic buying.

Food rationing in some parts of the world. The lab-grown meat factories in the U.S. and Israel, along with the globalists’ bug-processing farms, will suddenly find opportunities in new markets worldwide.

Shifting more government and corporate services from in person to online.

Likely return of highly controllable electric cars, which had temporarily fallen out of favor under Trump, along with renewed emphasis on public transit, car-sharing, car-pooling, etc.

Limit automobile access to major roads in large cities, using a number-plate rotation scheme enforced by license-plate reader technology already installed in more than 6,000 communities nationwide.

Taken together, it sounds like a win for the globalists, who informed us during Covid that the plan was for us to own nothing and …?

Is it mere coincidence that many of the side effects of Trump’s war with Iran are the exact same goals of U.N. Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development? Is it also coincidence that the exact same trends found traction during Trump’s first term, and that Trump himself has promoted the concept of 15-minute cities, rebranding them as “Freedom Cities”?

Do we really know who Trump is?

The lockdowns and limits on energy use are already starting to show up in other countries, providing clues to what is coming to the West if the momentum doesn’t change soon in Trump’s unprovoked war of choice against Iran.

Sudden economic hardship, whether through war or other circumstances, often causes social strife and food riots. If increased social strife globally morphs into civil uprisings, guess who will get the blame? Yes, Donald Trump and America.

Are you ready for the blowback coming our way?

Other than the economic wasteland it is creating, the number one concern of mine if Trump’s war doesn’t end soon, is that it will be used to speed up the undermining of civil liberties in the West, a trend that has already been underway for several decades. It started after 9/11 and America’s march to war with Iraq and was jumpstarted again during Covid. We now have reports of the U.S. government planning stepped-up surveillance by making Palantir’s Maven AI program its primary tool to track civilians and increase the kill chain.

Palantir is perhaps the most evil company in the world today, but it is far from alone. There is an entire army of private-sector corporations looking to cash in on the desire of governments to digitally control all human behavior. Palantir is just the best known of the bunch that are engaging in public-private partnerships to exercise what’s left of human freedom on the planet.

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Watch Christian Westbrook, who formerly reported as the Ice Age Farmer, and is now reporting on Substack as Unshadowed. He explains the situation in detail below.