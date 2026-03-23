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Unlearn 🔙🔙📚's avatar
Unlearn 🔙🔙📚
3h

YES!!!! Thank you for your discernment! Much appreciated

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Charly's avatar
Charly
3h

In the end, the people will lie at the feet of the rulers and say:

"Make us your slaves, but feed us"

The slaves will love their servitude.

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