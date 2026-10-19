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Susan Eiland's avatar
Susan Eiland
7d

Who is going to stop them? I don’t see anyone in government standing up against it including our President who thinks it’s wonderful. Just like the Covid shot. We know it’s dangerous and it’s killing people but they are still giving it out and numbskulls are still taking it. I’m glad that I trust in Jesus because he is the only way out of this mess.

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Ellen's avatar
Ellen
7d

So very convenient to lay a massive financial crisis at the foot of inanimate AI. Geez.

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