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The cost of gasoline just jumped overnight from $3.89 a gallon to $4.28 a gallon in my state of residence (Georgia) and everyone among the ignorant masses is wondering why. Gas prices in Georgia were sitting at around $2.25 a gallon before the Iran war started on Feb. 28, so that’s a near doubling of the cost of travel in just a six-week timeframe.

When you tell them that it’s Trump’s war against Iran driving gas prices up, people look shocked. I thought that war was over and Trump said we won, some will say.

No, I explain, we still have dueling blockades of the Strait of Hormuz by both Trump and the Iranians, preventing critical petroleum products from getting to market.

And by the way, if you think gas approaching $4.50 and $5 a gallon is painful, wait till farmers are forced to massively scale back the amount of crops they can grow because a significant amount of the world’s fertilizer is also being prevented from passing through the war-related blockades.

If you ask the typical Georgian why this extremely costly war was launched in the first place, many will parrot Trumpian talking points about having to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon. Some might also repeat the dubious claim that we had to get revenge on a regime that’s been “killing Americans for 47 years.”

I have discussed the real reasons this war was launched in multiple articles, and tops among them is an effort, a very risky effort, to cut China off from the vital oil and gas resources it relies on from the Middle East. Roughly 54 percent of China’s energy resources come from the Middle East.

And with President Trump’s big summit with Chinese leader Xi Xinping approaching on May 14, I felt it was timely to remind my readers of one of my most important articles, first published on Feb. 9, three weeks before the war started on Feb. 28. To understand this war, you must understand that it has every bit as much to do with China as it does Iran. Washington’s neocon globalist elites knew very well that Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz the minute the U.S. and Israel launched their unprovoked attack on the Islamic Republic. But that was part of the plan. They wanted to choke off oil supplies and create a global energy crisis that they believe will hurt China more than America. So every time you feel the pain of filling up your vehicle’s gas tank, just remember that your elected leaders in Washington care more about punishing a foreign adversary than they do about Americans’ ability to afford to drive and move about freely in their own country.

So please read the Feb. 9 article here and reread it if you don’t remember the details.

Because this war really is all about locking up as much of the world’s energy resources as possible. The only piece of the puzzle missing from my earlier article is the AI component and how the data-center building boom ties in with Trump’s wars. People wonder why the U.S. is building so many data centers, way more than even China has built and China is widely recognized as the leader in the application of AI technology.

The U.S. clearly has something very big planned that would require so many data centers, more than 5,200 across the 50 states if you include all those that are up and running, plus those under construction. Even more are in the planning stages but not yet approved.

China, the country with the second-most data centers in the world, only has 1,818. Russia has only 181 data centers. The U.K. and Germany each have about 500 data centers. France has 321 and Japan has 222. These numbers are current as of late 2025/early 2026.

Why does the U.S. need 5,200 data centers when China, the acknowledged global master of AI, only needs 1,818 and other industrialized nations have only a small fraction of that?

Even AI experts have voiced their bewilderment as to what could possibly require so much data-gathering and data-processing in the U.S.

I believe I have the answer.

The only explanation is that the U.S. plans to serve as the nerve center for the coming one-world digital/programmable currency. Think about the computing power that would be required for a beast system in which every transaction worldwide is tracked in real time and entered onto a digital blockchain. Combine that with a social-credit scoring system that tracks, analyzes and assesses a grade not only to every financial transaction, but every video, every article, every social-media post made by everyone on the internet, and every internet user being 100 percent identifiable by their mandatory biometric digital ID. Without a digital ID, you won’t be allowed on the internet.

The only transactions that would fly under the radar in a system like this once it is fully implemented and cash has been eliminated, would be bartering between individuals.

It’s no secret that Trump and his George Soros-connected Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are bigtime advocates of stablecoins and crypto to be used in place of paper fiat currency. Trump’s Genius Act, passed by Congress last year, gave government legitimacy to digital stablecoins that can be issued through commerical banks and eventually replace cash — essentially creating a Central Bank Digital Currency through the back door. Bessent laid out his plan for a digital dollar in a July 18, 2025 press release. Just last month, Bessent said in an interview that Trump is preparing to sign an executive order requiring all U.S. banks to require their customers to submit biometric data in order to have a bank account — a clear step toward a national digital ID.

So it’s pretty clear where Trump is steering the ship. Digital IDs for all and a digital/programmable currency to replace cash — the two most significant tenets of the Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution touted by the World Economic Forum and other globalist entities. There’s nothing else that could explain why we would need thousands of data centers in America.

No other country in the world is building so many data centers, and such massively large ones, as we see taking place all across the U.S., all of which will require a ton of electricity to keep them running.

One planned data center in Utah, Project Matador, which was recently approved against the overwhelming will of the people, is the size of a small city spanning approximately 5,236 acres. It aims to be the largest AI data center in the world, with an integrated power generation capacity of 11 gigawatts, which is more than half of all the electricity currently being used in the state.

Does anyone really believe that America needs four or five times as many data centers as China simply for AI military/industrial applications and civilian apps like ChatGPT and Grok?

No reasonable person would argue that it does. Something big is in the works, and my experience in covering technology and technocracy tells me it’s not going to be good for Americans who value their freedom and privacy. It will involve a much more enhanced control grid than what we already have in place, which is already unacceptable in my opinion.

But one thing we know for sure: Regardless of the reason for these data centers, they will require enormous amounts of water and electric power to keep running. And for that reason alone, our government knows it has to cut China, the biggest energy user outside of the U.S., out of the equation. That’s unlikely to happen, in my opinion, because China, as I explain in my Feb. 9, 2026 article, has its own economic leverage it can use against America. At some point, don’t be surprised if the two great powers face off in an epic fight to the death. This could be a strictly economic war, or it could go kinetic. Either way, brace for impact, because the pain will be felt at more than just the gas pump.

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