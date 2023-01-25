Why is the U.S. picking a fight it can't win with Russia-China?
New report concludes U.S. would run out of key munitions in less than one week in a military confrontation with China
Joe Biden is preparing to send highly sophisticated M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine for use in their war against a Russian enemy armed to the nuclear hilt.
Biden is sending 31 of the tanks to Ukraine just for starters. Ukraine President Zelensky says he needs 500 battle tanks from NATO countries in order to take back the land lost to Russia. This is up from h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Leo’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.