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Wayne Burden's avatar
Wayne Burden
13h

In regard to your comment about the Christian Zionists thinking they can’t loose because “God is on our side”. We need to be very careful when picking God for our team… He doesn’t get chosen… He always does the choosing.

Interesting to note that in WW2, Hitler and Goebbels kept telling the German people they were destined to win a glorious victory because God was on their side… they COULDN’T loose… even as Russia was kicking their @ss in the East and the Allies in the West.

It is dangerous to go to war depending on The Almighty to save you from your folly by underestimating your enemy and not using wisdom… He will many times let you fail in your hubristic endeavors.

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14 replies by Leo Hohmann and others
Shomon's avatar
Shomon
13h

I appreciate the authors personal perspective. Though I may not agree fully with his overall thesis, it is worth noting he does bring up points worthy of consideration. As a conservative American, I am always saddened when one of the "really good persons" in our government stands down. As a Christian, I have a world view that is shaped by my biblical world view. It helps prevent me from falling into despair. At present, we are witnessing fundamental geopolitical changes; both on the home front and around the world. This much we know. No matter what "side of aisle" a person associates with, we can all agree we are living in distressing and troubling times. To the point of sounding like some kind of "captain obvious" it is helpful for me to view these shaking world events through the grid of biblical prophecy; namely, Matthew Chapter 24 in which The Lord Himself describes "converging events" which would be the markers of His near return. It is my constant prayer and hope that "the truly redeemed" here in the late, great, United States and around the world would continue to hold fast to their faith [Hebrews 10:23]. As we see these geo-politico-military storms unfolding, let us without wavering hold to our profession of true faith; [Romans 13:11], because our redemption is nearer now than when we first believed. Finally, let us take comfort from our Master Himself; The Lord Jesus Christ who declared: "When these things begin to happen, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is drawing near." [Luke 21:28].

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