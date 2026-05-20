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It’s no mystery as to why the Epstein class of Israel-first billionaire globalists had to get rid of Congressman Thomas Massie, and not many conservative news sites will give you the straight-up truth about why he had to go. And why they spared no expense to delete him from his congressional seat.

Massie, a Republican who served in Congress for five terms representing Kentucky’s 4th district, ran afoul of President Donald Trump’s agenda in two major ways.

First, he fought tirelessly for the release of the Epstein files and pushed for names to be unredacted with full investigations and prosecutions of the pedophiles connected to Epstein’s alleged influence-peddling operation. In other words, he wanted full transparency and a legal reckoning for the blackmail and sexual abuse that occurred as part of what he believed was a systematic intelligence operation allegedly involving U.S. and Israeli intelligence communities. Trump wanted to bury the Epstein affair, calling it a “Democrat hoax.”

Massie was one of a group of four members of Congress, along with Reps. Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, and Marjorie Taylor Greene who forced the vote on a bill calling for the release of the Epstein files. Trump has already run Georgia’s Greene out of her seat, now he has successfully defeated Massie in Kentucky. Mace is running for governor of South Carolina and Boebert may be next on Trump’s hit list.

Secondly, Massie strongly condemned what he considered to be illegal, unconstitutional wars of choice that Trump waged against Venezuela and Iran, mixed with nonstop Trump chatter threatening the same treatment to Cuba, Greenland, Mexico and other countries. Massie is perhaps the loudest, most competent voice in Congress when it comes to explaining why endless foreign wars do not serve American interests and are fought largely on the basis of false pretenses and fake narratives for the benefit of the Epstein class. Put another way, he was an inconvenient expositor of truth that members of the neocon war-hawk wing of the Republican Party were unable to silence or provide adequate answers for.

The man who the billionaire Epstein class ran against Massie, Ed Gallrein, refused to even debate Massie because he knew he would get his lunch handed to him. Massie has an encyclopedic brain that is able to learn and retain information like few among his peers in what has become a do-nothing Congress totally submissive to the executive branch. Massie was a throw-back, a member of Congress who actually took seriously his responsibility of representing the people of his district as opposed to the corporate profiteers in the military-industrial-intelligence complex.

Besides those two major issues, Massie also successfully fought to get removed from Trump’s Big Beautiful bill a provision that would ban state and local regulation of AI. Earlier this year, Massie also came just a few votes shy of getting an amendment to Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill that would have removed a section requiring a government-mandated “kill switch” to be placed in all new vehicles starting later this year.

In all of these issues, Massie served as a thorn in Trump’s side. He prioritized individual freedom, fought against the corporate whores in the deep state that Trump said he wanted to clean up, only to later become its biggest defender, and he considered “America-first” not just an empty slogan but an actual priority for every issue he voted on. In the end, he was defeated by a Trump toady, Ed Gallrein, when a record amount of dark money poured into a Super Pac that blanketed the airwaves with anti-Massie smear campaigns. Most of the money flowing into the Kentucky Super PAC came from three billionaires with strong ties to Israel — casino heiress Miriam Adelson and hedgefund managers Paul Singer and John Paulson.

Trump has repeatedly bashed Massie on social media and in interviews, calling him a “disaster” and “the worse Republican congressman in the history of our country,” even worse than Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Trump will now be further emboldened to go after other members of Congress who are not 100 percent loyal to him and willing to bend over and kiss his ring. Loyalty to Trump requires treating him not like a president, but as a king holding absolute authority. You must support all of his foreign wars, you must pledge to forget about the Epstein files and all the crimes that lie therein, and you must support giving the tech bros carte blanche support for the AI takeover of America, which includes thousands of intrusive AI data centers being built across all 50 states. If you pledge your fealty to Trump on these issues, you can count on his support, which means there won’t be a mega-Super PAC formed against you in your next primary election.

Trump is reportedly already setting his sights beyond Thomas Massie, prowling around looking for other disobedient, non-compliant members of Congress who still persist in thinking for themselves. We are truly down to a small handful of Republican lawmakers now who haven’t signaled their unquestioned loyalty to the king, who haven’t fully signed on to Trump’s dark vision for America, which is to serve as protector of a foreign government’s interests above our own, and to further ramp up the infrastructure of the digital beast system, an AI-powered control grid that will destroy all semblance of privacy and individual rights in this country.

Newsweek reports that several other members of Congress are on Trump’s hit list, writing in a May 20 article:

After Massie’s loss, prominent conservative voices started calling for the next MAGA target. On Tuesday, far-right activist Laura Loomer issued a warning to Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul, saying: “you’re next.”

Paul is just one GOP Senator that Trump and the MAGA movement are likely to target in Republican primaries “in an attempt to tighten their grip on the party,” Newsweek writes.

The article goes on to provide a list of those who could see their numbers called in Trump’s political hit list. Their crime? Disloyalty to the Supreme Leader.

Below is an excerpt from the Newsweek article naming Trump’s likely next targets:

Rand Paul

Paul stands out as one of the most likely next targets, given his close political alignment with Massie and his long record of breaking with Trump on key issues.

A libertarian-leaning Republican, Paul has repeatedly opposed Trump-backed policies on foreign policy and spending, including voting with Democrats to restrict U.S. military action in Iran and criticizing presidential war powers. He has also pushed back on Trump’s use of executive power, including on tariffs and emergency authorities, arguing they exceed constitutional limits.

“I think if we step back and we look at the Trump administration and Trump in history, the big debate will be over executive power,” Paul said in an August 2025 podcast interview with Russell Brand. “And this isn’t a new debate. We had it with the Kings of England. We tried to form a republic where we limited the power of the executive.”

“But Donald Trump has grabbed up a lot of executive power and is operating through emergency,” he said. “So basically, one of the big items I think he will be remembered for is tariffs. But it’s not tariffs being done through Congress, it’s tariffs being done by royal edict or executive edict.”

His willingness to publicly challenge Trump’s agenda mirrors Massie’s approach and has already put him at odds with parts of the MAGA base.

He also recently campaigned alongside Massie during his Kentucky primary race, aligning himself directly with a candidate that had already drawn Trump’s ire.

However, unlike Massie, Paul is insulated in the short term. He is not up for reelection until 2028, limiting the immediate threat of a Trump-backed challenger, and he retains a national profile from his past presidential run—factors that make him harder to pressure electorally, even as MAGA-aligned figures signal he could be a “next” target.

Lauren Boebert

Colorado Republican Representative Boebert—once dubbed a “MAGA warrior” by Trump when he endorsed her reelection bid—openly backed Massie in the final days before Kentucky’s Republican primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

She traveled to Kentucky and campaigned alongside him at multiple stops, praising him and calling him a reliable ally in Congress. However, she also maintained she supported Trump.

“Below is my friend Thomas Massie. He loves America and is fighting to save it. Also below is my friend and President, Donald Trump. He’s put his life on the line to save this great country.

“I support both of these men. I’ve worked with both to preserve freedom and liberty. And if that makes you angry, bless your heart.”

In response, Trump directly threatened her with a primary.

On Truth Social on Saturday, he wrote: “Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District...

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!”

Boebert quickly reacted to Trump’s post, writing: “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended.

“I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA. Onward.”

Colorado’s congressional primaries take place on June 30, 2026, and Boebert is currently running unopposed.

Victoria Spartz

Spartz, a Republican Representative from Indiana, backed Massie amid controversy during his primary fight and has been linked to him politically through shared allies and support networks.

Writing on X ahead of Massie’s election, she called Massie “one of the strongest supporters of women in Congress and a defender of women’s rights among her GOP colleagues.”

While Spartz has not yet faced the same level of direct criticism from Trump, her alignment with Massie at a moment when Trump has prioritized ousting him could draw scrutiny from MAGA figures.

Spartz won the Republican primary on May 5 and advanced to the November general election so she is shielded from a potential primary challenge.

You can read the entire Newsweek article here.

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