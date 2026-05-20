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Jake's avatar
Jake
11h

There should be no doubt now as to who runs this country and it certainly isn’t Trump. Massie is the type of guy that did put America first and he paid for it.

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Elusive1
11h

The answer can be found at the top of your article. Because he is/was America first. They don't want any of that. That falls in the terrorist classification.

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