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Steve Emery's avatar
Steve Emery
21mEdited

Both parties are robbing us blind. Stop making it a left vs right paradigm when they both spend trillions of our taxes on shit we don’t support. I did not support spending billions in Ukraine but republicans did it too. I do not support bombing Iran when peace talks were going well but Israel puppet Trump attacks anyways and now gas it over $4.00 a gallon and going up with no end in sight. I did not support 70 billion dollar mRNA vaccine deals with Pfizer but Trump sells us out anyways. I do not support just deporting violent illegal aliens but Trump announced last month that he is NOT deporting the 20 million invaders that came in under Biden, let alone the 35 million already here. Yes, he sold us out on immigration too, his corporate buddies love cheap illegal labor. Wake up folks. Republicans are selling us out just like democrats. And don’t get me started on Trumps ai bullshit with Zuckerberg and Google and his Jewish oligarch buddies who he gave hundreds of thousands of foriegn indian and Chinese H1-B replacements for. Oh, did I mention Trump’s deals with Blackrock? That rebuilding of Gaza and Iran and Ukraine will cost us trillions. Got to go blow them up first right? I am sure it’s just a coincidence that he’s in the building trade and Jarred Kushner has already received 2 billion for his company from Saudi Arabia right? America needs to stop being so absolutely gullible! Israel is clearly not our friend!

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1 reply by Leo Hohmann
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
6m

Trump can gth

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