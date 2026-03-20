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Several thousand Marines are heading to the Middle East as the White House weighs its “options” in how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the Iran war, which has already cost the U.S. $23 billion and at least 13 lives with no end in sight.

The buildup of military personnel in the Middle East is leading to more questions about possible ground troops or missions tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed to all U.S.-alled shipping traffic since just after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and started the war.

This has been a source of major embarrassment to the Trump administration, which framed the war as one that would be easily won in the weeks leading up to launching its unprovoked air and missile strikes.

But three weeks later, the regime in Iran is still intact and launching missiles and drones at Israel, at U.S. airbases in the Gulf, and at oil tankers from countries allied with the U.S. that are now unable to traverse the key waterway known as the Strait of Hormuz. It is through this waterway that 20 percent of the world’s oil travels daily, so for every day Iran can keep it closed, it has a chokehold on the global economy. A global depression is incoming if Trump can’t get the Strait back open.

Trump even hinted he could use a nuclear weapon against Iran, stating Thursday he could end the war in “two seconds” if he wanted to. But he’s more likely to try a risky ground assault on Iranian territory.

About 2,500 Marines are deploying to the region along with additional warships capable of transporting many more troops as the conflict is about to enter its fourth week.

Netanyahu weighs in

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated point blank on Thursday that a “ground component” will definitely be needed to complete the “revolution” in Iran that the US and Israel hoped to trigger with their air and missile strikes.

Netanyahu admitted what this writer and others have been saying since before the war even started, that you cannot do a regime change operation with air power alone. Ground troops will be needed. This is clear from history, and yet President Trump seems to have thought he could pull off such a daunting task as if with a magic wand.

President Trump explicitly said on multiple occasions that he was not going to deploy ground troops. He said it most recently on Thursday, the same day that Netanyahu said such a deployment would be necessary.

So it looks like we will find out who really calls the shots in terms of committing U.S. troops to fight and die on foreign soil. Will it be the President of the United States Donald Trump, who says no U.S. troops needed, or will it be Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of a foreign country who says troops (from somewhere) will definitely be needed to achieve his regime-change goals in Iran?

We must point out that Netanyahu did not say it would necessarily be American troops who get sent to fight in Iran, but we have to ask, if these troops aren’t from America, where will they come from? It’s highly unlikely they would come from Israel as that country’s army is not big enough to fight Iran and already has its hands full fighting Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon.

In the 10-minute video below, retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis delves into these extremely important questions that none of the controlled media are asking about.

Meanwhile, Trump is acting more insane and erratic than ever, making disjointed and contradictory statements to the media.

Hegseth says all options on the table

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth sidestepped a question from a reporter on Friday regarding whether the United States military would put troops on the ground in Iran to seize enriched uranium.

“I would never tell this group or the world what we’re willing to do or how far we’re willing to go, but we have options for sure,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth responded to a question Thursday about why the Pentagon was requesting $200 billion for the Iran War. It seems odd that a war that is “ahead of schedule” and going so well, as Trump and Hegseth have repeatedly told us, would need that many taxpayer dollars to continue waging.

The Pentagon reportedly asked the White House to approve a request to Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding for Operation Epic Fury, according to The Washington Post. A Daily Caller White House reporter asked Hegseth about the request.

“As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move. Obviously it takes, it takes money to kill bad guys, so we’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded for what’s been done, for what we may have to do in the future, ensure that our ammunition is, everything’s refilled, and not just refilled, but above and beyond,” Hegseth responded.

It is striking how the entity in Washington that people refer to as “our government” can snap its fingers and come up with $200 billion for another endless foreign war in the Middle East, but it cannot come up with a fraction of that amount to fund TSA security at American airports. It has repeatedly said it doesn’t have enough money for veterans, to fund Social Security into the future, to harden and EMP-proof our vulnerable electric grid or to upgrade aging roads and bridges.

TSA security funding is currently being held back due to a political standoff in Congress, where negotiations over funding for the Department of Homeland Security are ongoing. This has resulted in TSA workers going without pay since February 14, leading to increased absenteeism among security personnel at airports.

“If this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports, particularly smaller ones if call-out rates go up,” Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News.

Newsweek reports that Republicans and Democrats have blamed each other for the TSA funding impasse, with Republicans accusing Democrats of holding up DHS funding over immigration policy and Democrats saying Republicans blocked efforts to fund TSA and other non-immigration agencies while talks continue.

But when an American president needs $200 billion to fight another unprovoked war of aggression, notice how there is no “standoff” or “impasse” anticipated in Congress.

That’s because they are all owned by the same billionaire donors.

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