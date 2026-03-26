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L J L's avatar
L J L
10h

Thank you Mr. Leo Homan for your continued courage to speak truth in the face of the liars and to those who are blind patriots fooled out of their minds....like I used to be.

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Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
8h

Why can't Trump's sycophants see what this man is all about now? He is doing 180's on promises he made. Not only the subject matter of this article -- war. No draining the swamp, no charges and prosecutions. No arrests. No investigations and prosecutions for Russiagate, J6, Epstein pedophiles. The list goes on and on! This is beyond Clown World. This is 3rd world banana republic crap!

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