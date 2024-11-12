Donald Trump made a lot of promises about negotiating peace in Europe and avoiding World War III, but will he be able to keep those promises?

Several NATO member states are already scheming behind the scenes to undermine Trump’s peace plans for Ukraine.

Trump himself seems likely to ramp up the Middle East theater of World War III, saying weeks before the election that he would “obliterate Iran.” Let’s hope that was just meant as a rhetorical check on the Islamic State because there are tens of thousands of Christians living in Iran and nuking the country would not only kill them but would also escalate the World War III barometer exponentially.

But let’s focus here on Ukraine.

No matter how remote the possibility of Ukraine winning its nasty border war with Russia, the governments of Britain, France and Poland are totally invested in keeping that war going, even if Trump is able to withdraw U.S. support.

London, Paris, and Warsaw are leading the pack of warmongering European states wanting to see Ukraine continue fighting as a Western proxy, apparently until the last Ukrainian soldier is used up.

This is exactly why our Founding Fathers warned us to avoid “entangling alliances” with the Europeans. These nations have a history of engaging in continuous wars and our Founders knew they would drag us into their devastating killing fields if given half a chance.

Whether he’s serious or not, Donald Trump represents a break with the post-World War II U.S.-led world order that sees U.S. troops dispatched to this or that country to influence its leadership for the purpose of ensuring they remain firmly in the Western camp. That means they make sure their countries become or remain profitable markets for U.S. and European-based transnational corporations.

What I’m referring to here is a neo-imperialistic foreign policy supported full-throttle by the Washington establishment’s Uniparty, with nearly 100 percent of today’s Democrats behind it and about 60 percent of Republicans supporting it. It’s all about the money but the big lie told to the American taxpayers, who foot the bill, is always that it’s about “defending democracy.”

The culprits, those who do the bidding of the military-industrial complex, are commonly referred to as neoconservatives or “neocons” for short. This in itself is deceptive because the neocons consist of both liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans. The only thing that ties them together is their thirst for war.

If there was one vote this year that unmasked all of the neocons in Congress, it was the one taken in April on whether to send $61 billion to Ukraine, $15 billion to Israel, $9 billion to Gaza and $8 billion for Taiwan, along with other foreign-aid goodies. All added up, it amounted to $95 billion diverted from the U.S. Treasury to countries overseas for the purpose of warmaking. The bill passed easily in the Senate with 46 of the 48 Senate Democrats joined by 31 of the 49 Republicans voting in favor. This is but one example of just how powerful the neocon voting bloc has become. Only 15 Senate Republicans voted against the outlandish $95 billion boondoggle while 31 thought that was a good idea and three chose not to vote one way or the other. So that means 63 percent of the current delegation of Senate Republicans fall squarely into the neocon category, joined by 96 percent of Senate Democrats. For anyone who challenges me on this, all I can say is, how does any member of Congress sleep at night after voting in favor of $95 billion for foreign military aid (yes, a small portion of the package was for “humanitarian” aid but the humanitarian crises were caused by U.S.-sponsored wars).

Now let’s look at the House side and how they voted on April 20, 2024, on the same $95 billion package in support of foreign wars. Under a deal featuring what CNN called “rare bipartisan cooperation” GOP Speaker Mike Johnson conspired with Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries, to get the $95 billion giveaway passed through the House with the support of 210 Democrats and 101 Republicans. That means we have 101 of the current 220 GOP House members who fall into the neocon category, which calculates to 46 percent.

Here’s the problem for Trump if he is truly as anti-war as he claims to be. The Uniparty in Washington is a war party. It always has been. The Uniparty is firmly entrenched with a voting bloc that consists of roughly 96 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of Republicans. With that type of America-last congressional coalition in place, the globalists can muster support for as many geopolitical war games as their devious minds can dream up, whether it’s by proxy like in Ukraine or more direct action like the U.S. governement loves to engage in the Middle East.

Details of Trump’s Ukraine peace plan have not been revealed but a land swap between Kiev and Moscow or a Korean-style demilitarized zone have been discussed as options. Russia also wants a pledge that Ukraine will not join NATO. This can be easily accomplished if Trump is sincere in his anti-war agenda and can call off the neocon dogs in his own party.

But that won’t necessarily mean the war in Ukraine comes to a grinding halt. That’s because the globalist neocons control not only the Washington establishment but the Paris and London establishments.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Paris this week, having reviewed troops with French President Emmanuel Macron on the streets of Paris for Armistice Day, where the pair reportedly discussed military matters relevant to Ukraine. They’re all in for war.

The Germans, meanwhile, appear to be more open to a negotiated settlement to the nearly three-year-old bloodbath that has killed more than a million Ukrainians and Russians.

But the French and British are thirsting for more blood in Ukraine, all but admitting that the overall objective is not to protect any freedom or democracy in Ukraine but to degrade the Russian military and perhaps soften it up for a NATO invasion of Russia at some point down the road.

Breitbart reports that Poland, now under the leadership of Eurocrat-globalist lifelong politician Donald Tusk, is also moving to be a key player in the emerging anti-Trump foreign policy alliance.

They hope to get the West so embroiled in a World War III scenario by the time Trump takes office that he will find it virtually impossible to reverse the tide of war.

Joe Biden, like 96 percent of American Democrat politicians, is also all in with the neocons. And he will do whatever he can between now and January 20 to dig the U.S. military’s heels deeper into Ukraine. We have seen multiple reports that Biden’s top aides hope to convince Trump to change his stance on Ukraine, which would be a complete sellout of the American people and the mandate they gave Trump on November 5.

Other than the border and economy, there may be no other issue more important to Americans than the end of forever wars.

