Israeli historian and philosopher Yuval Harari spoke at the World Economic Forum 2026 conference in Davos today and hit on crucial themes about what he and other globalist technocrats see as the future of artificial intelligence and humanity.

It was not a pretty picture.

If Klaus Schwab and Larry Fink represent the legal and geostrategic views of the Davos crowd, Harari represents its spiritual soul. And a dark soul it is, devoid of anything truly from the heart of God.

Harari stated in his WEF speech that:

“It is important to learn what AI is. It is not just another tool. It is an agent. It can learn and change by itself, and make decisions by itself. A knife is a tool. You can use a knife to cut salad or to murder someone, but it is your decision what to do with the knife. AI is a knife that can decide by itself whether to make salad or to murder.”

How many times have you heard that AI is just a tool that can be used for good or for evil? Well, Yuval Harari, the philosophical/spiritual voice of the WEF, says it’s more than that. And he doesn’t say it has the potential to be more than that. It already is. Fast forward to the 1:10 mark to hear his full speech, which is less than 20 minutes long in the video below.

So, AI can “lie and manipulate.” That’s what some of us have been warning from the start, and yet so many of our brothers and sisters rely on it every day to inform their work, their businesses, their personal lives. They will become dependent on it, and at some point they will be deceived by it.

Harari is a valuable source because, whether you think he’s evil or you think he’s good, he doesn’t water down his message like so many corporate CEOs in the tech world do. The CEOs and analysts in the business world have lied to us and said AI will not replace human work; it will only enhance human work. That was a lie and they knew it, but they also knew that if they told us the truth it would cause a mass uprising.

Well, now Harari is letting the cat out of the bag, probably because he knows it’s too late to do anything to stop this beast system from fully rising up and taking over the world.

Harari stated:

“Four billion years of evolution has demonstrated that anything that wants to survive learns to lie and manipulate. The last four years have demonstrated that AI agents can acquire the will to survive and that AIs have already learned how to lie. “Now, one big open question about AI is, whether it can think. I think, therefore I am, as René Descartes said. We rule the world because we can think better than anyone else on the planet. Will AI challenge our supremacy in the field of thinking. That depends on what thinking means…”

Harari said AI will first take over everything that consists of words. That includes law, articles and books, even religion. You can see that is happening already. News writers and gatherers are being replaced. Legal assistants and lawyers are being replaced. And people are consulting AI for advice related to life, faith and spiritual matters.

“Some people argue AI is just glorified auto speech. It barely predicts the next words in a sentence,” Harari said. “But is that so different from what the human mind does? As far as putting words in order, AI already thinks better than many of us. Therefore, anything made of words will be taken over by AI. If laws are made of words, then AI will take over the legal system. If books are just combinations of words, then AI will take over books. If religion is built from words, then AI will take over religion. This is particularly true of religions made up of books like Islam, Judaism and Christianity.”

He does hint that if your religious faith is real, you may want to find out if it’s based solely on words you have memorized or if it’s something real that you have internalized in your heart.

He asks:

“What happens to the holy books when the greatest expert of the book is an AI? Everything made of words will be taken over by AI.”

My overall response to Harari’s speech about AI being more than a tool, and that it’s fully capable of lying and manipulating, is that AI is an automated version of what George Orwell presented in his famous dystopian novel, 1984.

Winston, the main character in Orwell’s novel, held a middle-management position in the Ministry of Truth. His job was to sift through all of the news of the day, all of the history books, science books, legal analyses, everything that people referred to for information, and weed out that which the all-powerful state did not want people to know. He dropped the forbidden information down the “memory hole” and he advanced up the chain to be distributed the information which jibed with the official narrative of Big Brother.

How is this different from the algorithms used by today’s AI?

Orwell, living and writing in the 1940s, could not have envisioned that a computerized software system known as machine learning was going to rise up to do the job that he assigned to human beings. That job is to filter and control all human knowledge through a single conduit with demonic influence.

Because Harari is an admitted atheist, it is here where his analysis breaks down. He doesn’t understand anything about the spiritual battles raging in the world.

He says that, “If we continue to define ourselves by our ability to think in words, our identity will collapse.”

As followers of Jesus Christ, we must, if we want to retain our humanity, get our identity from God the Father, our Creator, and his Son Jesus. All else will be overwhelmed by the coming beast system.

Stay tuned as part two of Harari’s messaging to WEF elites at Davos will be coming up soon. It’s guaranteed to blow your mind.

