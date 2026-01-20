Leo’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori Saunders's avatar
Lori Saunders
8h

Harari was always a demonic looking dwarf to me! Sadly, he has no thoughts of the true God whom he has so much disdain for! AI is a scary subject. But I praise God we, the Church will be out of touch here before the real dangers begin! We see it being grown before us but the Lord has not given us a spirit of fear…2 Timothy 1:7, which states: "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind. We can rest in that..as His Word is true and never changes! This was true when this was written, and it is true now! Maranta!🇨🇦♥️📖🙌🙏🏻🎺

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jean Louise's avatar
Jean Louise
7h

‘In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God’. John 1:1

The Word is everything and will not be overcome. I find it particularly interesting that Harari who is so clearly controlled by the evil one focused on words.

Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leo Hohmann · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture