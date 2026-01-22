President Donald Trump gave the keynote speech Wednesday at the World Economic Forum annual conference at Davos, Switzerland, to much fanfare.

He devoted a huge chunk of his hour-and-a-half speech to Greenland and the reasons why America needs to own it.

He bragged about making America the greatest economy in the world, and about how he’s completely solved the problems of high inflation and low affordability that he inherited from the previous administration. We are the envy of the world, he said, when it comes to the economy and our military strength.

Then he pivoted to technology.

He said he is beating China in two very important areas of technological achievement, AI and crypto. He’s placed America on a fast track to what sounds like a coming digital currency.

He gave literally one sentence to the potential dark side for AI, then prattled on about how it’s going to be wonderful for America and the world.

In the context of crypto and AI, Trump praised BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who is also director of the WEF, calling him “brilliant” for his successful track record in these arenas.

“Everything Larry touches turns to gold,” Trump said.

Trump added:

“We live in an incredible changing period. It’s an unbelievable time, but we have to take advantage of the time that we’re in, in our hands, our technologies that our ancestors could scarcely have… I mean, they couldn’t have even dreamt some of the things that we see today. And so rapidly they’re produced.

“I mean AI, two years ago, nobody ever heard of the term and now everybody’s talking about it. It can have some very good purpose. It could also have some dangerous purpose.”

He added that:

“And for that we have to watch out. But some tremendous things are happening because of it. And we’re leading by so much. We’re doing so well. But opportunities that are bigger and grander than ever before in human history are right before us.

“It is the pioneers in this room, many of you in this room are true pioneers. You truly brilliant, brilliant people… I don’t know what that’s Larry … Everything Larry touches turns to gold. He made this very successful.”

One of the “brilliant” people in the room at Davos was Yuval Noah Harari, the Israeli historian, best-selling author, and chief philosopher of the WEF.

The day before Trump spoke, Harari took the stage and, to his credit, he did lay out the dark side of AI in much greater detail than Trump, who seemed to want to gloss over the possibility that AI will lead to more bad than good.

Harari pulled no punches, explaining how AI already has the ability to “manipulate” and “lie” to its users.

He explained that while the Western nations struggle today with human immigrants, a much larger problem looms with what he called “AI immigrants.”

“No matter from which country you come, your country will soon face a severe identity crisis, and as well, an immigration crisis. The immigrants this time will not be human beings coming in boats without a visa, or stealing across the border in the middle of the night. The immigrants will be millions of AIs that can write love poems better than us, that can lie better than us, and that can travel at the speed of light without the need of visas.”

He described these disruptive AI agents as follows:

“We will have AI doctors to help in our healthcare system, AI teachers to help in our education system, even AI border guards to stop illegal human immigrants. But, the AI immigrants will also bring with them, problems. “Those concerned about human immigrants, it is argued, they might take jobs, they might bring unwanted changes to a culture, they might be politically disloyal. I’m not sure if that is true about human immigrants, but it is definitely true about AI immigrants.”

He said AI agents will have loyalty to one of two countries: China or the U.S.

He noted that AIs can actually make decisions by themselves, without any human executives or trustees.

He predicted countries will consider whether to recognize these AI immigrants as having legal personhood, with the right to own property, practice free speech, run corporations, even create and run new religions. This is not much different, he said, than granting corporations personhood, which is already the case in the U.S.

“Do we want to allow that? Will your country recognize millions of AIs as legal persons? Running corporations and other organizations. Running religions. Will your country extend freedom of religion to the new AI sect and its AI priests and missionaries? “Will your country allow AI persons to open social media accounts and be friends with your children? That has been going on for at least a decade. You should have acted 10 years ago. Will you allow AI persons to run your financial system? If you wait, somebody will have already decided it for you. “If you think AI should not be considered legal persons, you need to think how are you going to stop that?”

Harari’s predictions for the future use of AI only got worse from there.

It’s not just going to take jobs. It’s going to take your freedom. All of it. And the technology to do it already exists. It just hasn’t been widely applied yet. That will require an upgrade in computing power to gather and store more data.

Donald Trump is key to this. On his first full day in office of his second term, on January 21, 2025, Trump launched Project Stargate, pledging half a trillion dollars to build hundreds of AI data centers across multiple states. Trump also issued an executive order banning states from regulating AI, something Harari has warned could be catastrophic.

Harari said that, if not regulated, AI in the wrong hands will lead to the 24/7 monitoring and control over the personal thoughts of every single person on the planet. It will be the tool governments use to take control of people’s thoughts.

Seven years ago, also in a speech at Davos, Harari warned about a lack of AI regulation giving rise to a “digital dictatorship,” a threat that is much closer to reality today.

He said at the time:

“We can hack not only computers but human brains,” adding that to accomplish this on a broad scale, “You need a lot of computing power and you need a lot of data, especially a lot of biometric data about what is happening inside people’s bodies and inside their brains.”

Until now, he said, “nobody had sufficient computing power and biological data to hack human beings.”

And it’s not just authoritarian regimes like the old Soviet Union that are eager to deploy this technology in sinister ways. Western “democracies” also want to use this technology to monitor and control people.

Harari explained:

“The Soviet KGB… they didn’t have this ability. But this is changing through machine learning and AI. At the same time advances in biology, especially in brain study, is giving us this ability. Central to all this is the realization that organisms are algorithms. When the infotech revolution merges with the biotech revolution, what you get is the ability to hack human beings. And the most important component is biometric sensor that translates biochemical processes in the brain to biosensors that the computer can store and analyze. Once you have enough computing power and biometric data, it can know a person better than they know their self.”

This again explains why it’s so important to the technocrats that they are able to build out the necessary AI infrastructure, which Donald Trump is helping them to accomplish with the massive numbers of AI data centers being built throughout America.

He explained how the manipulation will work with algorithms used to track people’s bodily functions through a watch or wristband or some other “wearable” electronic device. At some point, the device will be implanted “under the skin,” Harari has warned.

Everything will be monitored — your eye movements, your blood pressure, your brain activity, everything.

“And if we are not careful, the outcome may be digital dictatorship” through a process he calls centralized data processing.

“And if democracy cannot adapt to these new conditions, then humans will come to live under the rule of digital dictatorship. Already in the present, we are seeing the formation of more and more sophisticated surveillance regimes, throughout the world, not just by authoritarian regimes but also by democratic governments. The US, for example, is building a global surveillance system while my home country of Israel is trying to build a total surveillance regime in the West Bank.”

Remeber, this was seven years ago. AI has been around for more than a decade, even though Trump says he never heard of it two years ago.

Harari says governments will soon have the ability to monitor the movement and behavior of every individual 24/7 in real time.

He did not elaborate on the nature of the global surveillance system that the U.S. government was already working on seven years ago, but I believe it’s tightly connected to Trump’s Operation Stargate plan to blanket America with AI data centers.

When it comes to politics, be careful what you wish for.

