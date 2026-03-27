Bashar Fawadleh, a native of the West Bank, was appointed the Latin parish priest of Taybeh in 2021. | Credit: Photo courtesy of Father Bashar Fawadleh.

To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. For those wishing to make a one-time donation, you can do so at my GiveSendGo. If you prefer to send a check, you can do so c/o Leo Hohmann, P.O. Box 291, Newnan, GA 30264. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I really appreciate everyone who has helped keep me afloat at a time when independent voices critical of government narratives are coming under increased attack.

EWTN News has a disturbing and sobering story out of Israel this week that should have Western Christians concerned.

According to the outlet, the Latin parish priest of the last entirely Christian village in the West Bank has appealed for the solidarity of Christians worldwide in the face of new attacks by “fanatical Israeli settlers” seeking to displace the local population.

These Christians have over the years found themselves in the awkward position of being between two warring factions, Muslims on one side and Jews on the other, each consumed by hatred for the other. Neither side in this ancient tribal blood-feud has any particular concern for the Christians, who are often caught in the middle and seen as expendable.

Below is an excerpt from the EWTN report:

Father Bashar Fawadleh issued an appeal on Saturday, March 21, telling ACI Prensa, the Spanish-language sister service of EWTN News, that the lands seized this week by Israeli settlers “belonged to the people of Taybeh and were, moreover, our private property.” These incursions, he continued, in addition to constituting “a violation of international law and of the rights of the local community,” represent an affront that, for the village’s inhabitants, goes far beyond a mere legal or political matter. “This story is about the life of a Christian community that has been present in this land for more than 2,000 years,” Fawadleh said. Taybeh is the modern name of the biblical village of Ephraim, where Jesus went to rest shortly before his passion (cf. John 11:54). (This is reportedly the only entirely Christian village left in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.) In recent days, Israeli settlers have seized areas near the village’s quarry and cement factory. These encroachments have been ongoing for some time. In July 2025, settlers set fire in the area near the ruins of St. George Church, built in the historic Byzantine style and dating back to the fifth century, where the local community typically holds religious celebrations. Several vehicles were also set ablaze, and the attackers “painted hateful graffiti,” according to sources in Taybeh. Christian leaders have demanded immediate action from Israeli authorities and called upon the international community to halt the escalating violence. When asked what message he would like to send to Pope Leo XIV and to all Christians around the world, he said: “We ask not only for compassion, but for solidarity.” Fawadleh, whose mother was born in Venezuela but returned to the West Bank at the age of 16, told ACI Prensa: “As a church, our mission is to help people remain in their land, to live with dignity, and to keep the Christian presence alive in the Holy Land. Our presence here is a living testament to the roots of Christianity — where it all began.” According to the parish priest, “when the land is threatened, people become fearful.” The local community simply wants “to live in peace, with dignity, and on our own land,” he said, noting that the farmers of Taybeh are even afraid to go out to their fields. “This is a matter that concerns the entire Church. We ask for your prayers, and for your visits to the Holy Land and to the ‘living stones’ in Taybeh and throughout the Holy Land,” he said. “And your support, so that Christians may remain here through education, housing, and employment opportunities. For the Christian presence in the Holy Land is not merely a local matter,” he pointed out. “For the truth is one; it is not a matter of distorting it. Thank you; we will remain in contact and united in prayer,” the priest said.

Sadly, most of the Christians who live comfortably in the West remain silent about the persecution of these ancient Christian communities in the Holy Land. If it were the Muslims attacking, they would be all over it. But because these attacks are being carried out by Jewish settlers, they don’t want to hear about it, much less speak out about it.

My conscience won’t let me join the ranks of the silent. Just like I had to speak out and write an article last year about the U.S.-backed Ukrainian government shutting down Orthodox Christian Churches and arresting priests just because they have loose ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, I have to call out this evil going on in Israel.

Before that, I documented in my 2017 book, Stealth Invasion, how the U.S. invasion of Iraq led to the decimation of the large Christian community in that country. Same thing happened in Libya when the U.S. overthrew Qadafi. And again, when the U.S. and Israel instigated the overthrow of Bashur Assad in Syria.

It seems that in every country where the U.S. has been involved in a war or revolution, it’s the Christians who suffer the most.

It’s time we start to ask ourselves an uncomfortable question: Is this pattern purely coincidental? Or part of a plan?

If this has you concerned, please pray for the protection of these Christian communities and share this article far and wide because this persecution is simply not being widely reported in the Western media.

Share