The First Amendment is under attack like never before in American history, with government officials and even media personalities demanding censorship of facts and opinions they don’t like by claiming it is “mis-,” “dis-,” or “mal-information.”

“Mal-information,” by the way, is perhaps the most insidious part of the global censorship narrative being laid down by puppet leaders under the spell of the World Economic Forum and United Nations. This includes the reporting of accurate facts that question and disrupt an official government narrative, whether it be about mRNA injections being “safe and effective,” even when they’re not, pointing out fraudulent election practices or advocating for an end to the bloodbath in Ukraine.

It is in this unprecedented environment that the Harris-Biden administration is having their FCC expedite the sale of 220 radio stations to billionaire globalist George Soros.

Soros is buying a 40% stake in Audacy, which is America’s second-largest radio network totaling more than 220 U.S. stations. The Federal Communications Commission has approved the deal and is in collusion with Soros to help him “expedite” the acquisition right before the presidential election.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, appointed by Donald Trump in 2017, recently had this to say about the transaction during a bearing before a House subcommittee:

“The FCC is not following its normal process for reviewing a transaction. We have established, over a number of years, one way in which you can gert approval from the FCC when you have in excess of 25 percent foreign ownership, which this case does, and is poised to create for the first time, an entirely new shortcut. The FCC has never signed off on a shortcut like this before.”

The move to fast-track Soros’ acquisition of a mega-radio company is no coincidence, reports economist Martin Armstrong. He writes:

“The three voting Democrats on the FCC board overpowered the two dissenting Republicans. Law dictates that foreign companies may not own more than 25% of US radio stations. They are not only making an exception for George Soros but helping him to bypass the law.”

It typically takes a year for the FCC to conduct a national security review. This is the first time that the commission is blindly ignoring this regulation and permitting Soros to control the majority of US radio airways, Armstrong reports.

Some claim the FCC was permitted to act in this manner due to Audacy falling into bankruptcy.

Commissioner Nathan Simington explained to Fox News why this is untrue: “Commission leadership tried to approve the item at the staff level, with nothing but a 48-hour notice to Commissioners. There is almost no factual record on the item because there was almost no attempt to do a real public interest analysis. Not a single Commissioner outside of the Chairwoman was invited to even think about the issue until staff was directed to handle it on our behalf without our votes. That’s the true ‘fast-track.’”

Armstrong goes on to explain:

“This will permit Harris and Walz to carry out their mass censorship goals seamlessly. The radio stations are a mere fraction of the media that Soros owns, but the FCC-backing shows that corruption comes from the top. Harris has repeatedly questioned the validity of the First Amendment by demanding that all dissenters be silenced. We saw Walz drunk with power during COVID lockdowns when he set up a hotline to ask neighbors to report one another. There has never been a strong big government, pro-censorship duo on the US ballots. They both believe ‘misinformation’ is a larger threat to the public than the failing economy, energy crisis, war — the list goes on. They need utter submission from the public, which will begin by removing our access to information or varying opinions.”

