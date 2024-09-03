M. Dowling posted the below short piece at The Independent Sentinel and she is spot on. Nobody seems to be paying attention to the flagrant provocations our government is engaging in visa ve Russia, Iran and China. Washington appears to be searching the world for a country that will engage it in a major war. If the American people knew just how close we are to full-on World War III and potential nuclear annihilation, they would be storming the Congress in a way that would make January 6 look like a picnic in the park.

The Biden-Harris regime will likely send longer-range missiles to Ukraine that can hit deeper inside Russia. Moscow has warned the US is “playing with fire” and risks World War III.

The U.S. is openly courting World War III.

In April, the US secretly shipped Ukrainian forces for the first time using a longer-range version of weapons known as ATACMS. Ukraine struck an airfield in Crimea and Russian troops in southeastern Ukraine.

The U.S. is close to an agreement to give Ukraine long-range cruise missiles that could reach deep into Russia. Kyiv might have to wait several months as the U.S. works through technical issues.

Three sources said the inclusion of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) in a weapons package is expected to be announced this autumn. Allegedly, a final decision has not been made. The sources declined to be named because they were not authorized to discuss the topic.

Sending JASSMs to Ukraine could significantly alter the strategic landscape of the conflict. It will put more of Russia in the range of powerful, precision-guided munitions.

Military analysts have suggested the introduction of JASSMs – which are stealthy and can strike further than most other missiles in Ukraine’s current inventory – could push Russian staging areas and supply depots back by hundreds of miles. They could also start World War III. Ukraine has already hit civilians and are likely to do it again.

RETALIATION WILL BE IN THE US AND EUROPE

Russia says the West is playing with fire by considering allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western missiles. Last Tuesday, Russia again warned the United States that World War III would not be confined to Europe.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Washington is about to lift its ban on Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia with US weapons. She believes the US is in direct war with Russia. Foreign Minister Lavrov warned that Russian retaliation wouldn’t only be in Europe.

By the way, our borders are still open.

It looks like the Biden-Harris administration possibly plans to start World War III. At least, that is what Russia thinks, and that is what matters.

